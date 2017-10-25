News By Tag
Kristina Shampanier, Vice President, Analysis Group to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Webcast
Kristina Shampanier, Vice President, Analysis Group to Speak at The Knowledge Group's The Future of Trademark Infringement: What You Need to Know and Do LIVE Webcast
About Kristina Shampanier
Kristina Shampanier specializes in applying marketing research methods to intellectual property litigation. She has served as a testifying expert and has designed surveys, online experiments, and field experiments in a number of high-profile trademark infringement and misleading advertisement cases. Dr. Shampanier supports clients in a range of industries, including high tech, consumer electronics, software, online services, entertainment and television, credit cards, luxury goods, clothing, online retail, oil, lighting, and automotive. She has a Ph.D. in marketing from the MIT Sloan School of Management, an M.A. in economics from the New Economic School, and an M.S. in mathematics from Moscow State University.
AboutAnalysis Group
Analysis Group is one of the largest private economics consulting firms, with more than 800 professionals across 13 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional breadth and depth of expertise.
Event Synopsis:
Trademarks (brands) are everywhere. Their associated goodwill among consumers is a business asset that can actually increase in value and last forever. So a company has a strong economic interest in protecting, preserving, and adding to the accumulated goodwill in its trademarks.
Federal trademark registration provides the exclusive right to use a trademark nationwide. But after you've obtained registration, wcj what do you need to do to protect and preserve your trademark rights? What do you do when someone else uses a confusingly similar mark and attempts to trade off your goodwill? And what can you to do ensure you don't infringe someone else's trademark rights?
Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they answer these questions with topics including:
§ Trademark Infringement:
§ Best Practices to Avoid Infringement
§ Trademark Infringement Litigation:
§ Claims
§ Surveys and Experiments to Evaluate Perception and Materiality
§ Damages and Other Remedies
§ Notable Court Rulings and Recent Developments
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
