bioCOMpet Home Pet Waste Composter

--With many plastic bag bans taking place worldwide, the general focus had only been targeting the retail/grocery industry; and that's where bioDOGradable Bags decided to take action. The pet industry has been overlooked, with trillions of single-use plastics being discarded into the environment, and no movement to educate pet parents on eco-friendly alternatives. After discovering that many cities and retailers have beenmisled into offering eco-destructive plastic dog poop bags, bioDOGradable Bags set out to make these plasticsa thing of the past. If nothing is done soon, there will be more plastics than fish in our oceans by 2050. Their movement provides a trusted vegetable based bag through a natural, renewable technology that has neverbeen seen before.BioDOGradable Bags works endlessly to gain the trust from consumers through obtaining certifications in order to help further legitimize their new product. Certifications from USDA Biobased and Vincotte EN13432 for Compostability and Home Compostability, allows pet parents to trust the claims they make and have peace of mind knowing they truly are benefiting wcj the environment. This is vital for the fight against plastic pollution, as too manycurrent poop bags provide false claims of eco-friendliness by offering plastic bags with chemical additives and nocertifications. The end result is fragmented 'micro-plastics', which ultimately provide even more damage to theecosystem."Responsible disposal of pet waste is a sustainable act. It is our responsibility to care for our environment today, sofuture generations can enjoy it tomorrow. Think Green. Be sustainable."A world without plastics is a world that bioDOGradable Bags strives for. The patented, renewable product is tomorrow's technology for a greener future and through education on proper disposal of pet waste and exposingcurrent misleading plastic options, plastic pollution can be drastically reduced. For more information, please visit us at www.biodogradablebags.com and learn more about the Green Movement.In its second year of business, bioDOGradable Bags has disrupted the pet industry with a unique technology unlike any other. Through both its natural color, scent and texture, consumers have begun to consciously think about bettering the environment through the use of alternatives to plastic. A pet waste bag used for both dogs and cats that provides no chemicals, no added fragrances, yet a higher tear resistance for durability is exactly what these bags bring to the industry. bioDOGradable Bags go beyond more than just being an alternative to plastic, but working to actively lead a movement worldwide through education and a call to action for those to get out, spread awareness, and be involved in today's fight against plastic pollutionwww.biodogradablebags.com