 
News By Tag
* Isis Hunting Club
* Kurdistan
* Humanitarian Effort
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

ISIS Hunting Club Temporarily Suspends Operations Due to Regional Instability

ISIS Hunting Club has temporarily suspended its operations due to regional instability between Kurdistan and Iraq. A substantial donation of remaining funds has been made to aid in providing displaced civilians the basic necessities to live.
 
 
Displaced Kurdish Child Receives Water
Displaced Kurdish Child Receives Water
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Isis Hunting Club
Kurdistan
Humanitarian Effort

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Austin - Texas - US

AUSTIN, Texas - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- It is no secret that ISIS Hunting Club has been a beacon for aiding Western Volunteers to the right sources of information to volunteer in the fight against ISIS.  We have been aiding in every possible way since laste 2014.  This includes volunteer information, open-source intelligence gathering, 1st person insight, medical donations, financial donations, volunteer vetting, and media reasources.

Now unfortunately ISIS Hunting Club is temporarily suspending operations.  This is because of the regional instability between Kurdistan and Iraq.  It is our goal at ISIS Hunting Club to aid in fighting the Islamic State.  However, due to diplomatic actions it is becoming increasing hard.  It is not our goal to get caught up in any of policy changes sweeping the region, as we have only one mission.

We at ISIS Hunting Club do not speak for the rest of the world.  As ISIS Hunting Club was created to be an "idea" and not an actual organization.  This allowed the idea of ISIS Hunting Club to spread throughout the globe.  It did just that, as there are chapters throughout the world.  The main chapter in the United States is suspending operations because we do not want to undermine any of the diplomatic actions taken wcj by the United States government.

It is our hope that when the Middle East region stabilizes we will be able to start raising funds again to aid in the Humanitarian Effort.  In our firm opinion, it is the Humanitarian Effort that will do the most to curb the spread of Islamic extremism.


The admin of ISIS Hunting Club greatly appreciates the global response to the humanitarian crisis wrought by ISIS.  Each one of you aided, however small, in the fight against ISIS.  From our team here, we extend our deepest gratitude.  Even more so to the brave Western Volunteers that never made it back.  There is absolutely no level of thanks we can convey deep enough for the sacrifices of the brave men and women that left their homes to fight.

- IHC Admin


(Dedicated to those that gave their lives so that we could live free)

ISIS Hunting Club Wall of Martyrs: https://devildogshirts.com/isis-hunting-club-wall-martyrs/
End
Source:devildogshirts.com
Email:***@devildogshirts.com Email Verified
Tags:Isis Hunting Club, Kurdistan, Humanitarian Effort
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Devil Dog Shirts PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share