News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ISIS Hunting Club Temporarily Suspends Operations Due to Regional Instability
ISIS Hunting Club has temporarily suspended its operations due to regional instability between Kurdistan and Iraq. A substantial donation of remaining funds has been made to aid in providing displaced civilians the basic necessities to live.
Now unfortunately ISIS Hunting Club is temporarily suspending operations. This is because of the regional instability between Kurdistan and Iraq. It is our goal at ISIS Hunting Club to aid in fighting the Islamic State. However, due to diplomatic actions it is becoming increasing hard. It is not our goal to get caught up in any of policy changes sweeping the region, as we have only one mission.
We at ISIS Hunting Club do not speak for the rest of the world. As ISIS Hunting Club was created to be an "idea" and not an actual organization. This allowed the idea of ISIS Hunting Club to spread throughout the globe. It did just that, as there are chapters throughout the world. The main chapter in the United States is suspending operations because we do not want to undermine any of the diplomatic actions taken wcj by the United States government.
It is our hope that when the Middle East region stabilizes we will be able to start raising funds again to aid in the Humanitarian Effort. In our firm opinion, it is the Humanitarian Effort that will do the most to curb the spread of Islamic extremism.
The admin of ISIS Hunting Club greatly appreciates the global response to the humanitarian crisis wrought by ISIS. Each one of you aided, however small, in the fight against ISIS. From our team here, we extend our deepest gratitude. Even more so to the brave Western Volunteers that never made it back. There is absolutely no level of thanks we can convey deep enough for the sacrifices of the brave men and women that left their homes to fight.
- IHC Admin
(Dedicated to those that gave their lives so that we could live free)
ISIS Hunting Club Wall of Martyrs: https://devildogshirts.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse