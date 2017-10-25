 
IGI Global Takes Part In the 2017 Sharjah International Book Fair

The Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) is one of the largest book fairs in the world, the most prestigious in the Arab world and home to the most exciting literary event in the region
 
 
HERSHEY, Pa. - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- IGI Global is proud to announce its presence at the 2017 Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) at the Expo Centre Sharjah in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates on Nov. 1-11.

As one of the largest book fairs in the world, their mission is "to cultivate the love for literature among people by enriching their experience of the written word" and "to be the center of knowledge and literature in the region." The book fair includes seminars, panel discussions and even, live cooking events that bring together writers and industry moguls from around the world. For the 36th year in a row, the book fair is under the patronage of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah and member of the Federal Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates, and the event is organized by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) this year.

Additionally, as part of SIBF, the 4th Annual Sharjah International Book Fair/ALA Library Conference (http://www.ala.org/aboutala/offices/sharjah-international-book-fairala-library-conference) will be taking place on Nov. 7-9. Headlined by ALA's President, Jim Neal, and Khaled Mohamed Emam Elhalaby, president of the Arab Federation for Libraries and Information (AFLI), the two-day conference will bring together librarians from around the world and provide programs and training including sessions titled "Libraries Transform- Libraries Lead- Libraries Fight" and "Libraries in the wcj MENA Region Moving Forward: From Tradition to Transformation."

IGI Global will be exhibiting at table M-02 in Hall 5 and attendees will have the opportunity to learn about IGI Global's expedited, yet quality-centric publishing process that allows the latest research to be disseminated quickly and effectively to the academic community. For more information, please visit SIBF's website here (http://www.sibf.com/en/Content/11/0).

About IGI Global Established in 1988, IGI Global, headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania (USA), is a leading international academic publisher of books, journals, encyclopedias, teaching cases, proceedings and databases focusing on the areas of: education, social science, library science, healthcare, business, environmental science, public administration, computer science and engineering. www.igi-global.com.

Click to Share