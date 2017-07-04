News By Tag
Release of the Highly Anticipated Encyclopedia of Information Science and Technology, Fourth Edition
IGI Global proudly announces the release of the highly anticipated Encyclopedia of Information Science and Technology, Fourth Edition (EIS&T4).
Edited by Dr. Mehdi Khosrow-Pour, Executive Director of the Information Resource Management Association, this commanding 10-volume set consists of 705 new and original articles contributed by 1,100 experts and researchers around the world.
This groundbreaking, landmark publication was created in response to the rapid advancement of technology and its infiltration into contemporary society. Covering more than 80 categories in information science and technology, it contains research including and not limited to cloud computing, big data, educational technologies, management science, web technologies and library science and administration. This reference work challenges the academic community with some of the most cutting-edge and diverse research within the field of information science.
"The Fourth Edition of the Encyclopedia of Information Science and Technology follows the path remarkably opened by the former editions, updating an expressive, unequaled and unprecedented work around theoretical definitions and practical applications regarding these dynamic, fast-changing fields," commented Dr. George Leal Jamil from Informaceos em Rede, Brazil.
Preceded by three best-selling editions, it provides an easy to navigate format with a supplemental user guide, over 2,000 charts, graphs, tables and formulae and 5,000 key terms and their definitions. It is a pivotal and relevant source of knowledge that will benefit every academic and corporate library and assist the research of professionals, researchers, academicians and practitioners.
Previous editions of the Encyclopedia, released in 2005, 2009 and 2014, were revered as an essential resource by review channels including CHOICE, Library Journal, Against the Grain, Book News and more. To review the new cutting-edge reference work, please contact Caroline Campbell, promotions assistant, at ccampbell@igi-
For more information on the EIS&T4 view the full comprehensive brochure:https://www.igi-
Contact
Caroline Campbell
***@igi-global.com
