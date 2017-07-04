 
News By Tag
* Encyclopedia
* Best-seller
* Science And Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hershey
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

Release of the Highly Anticipated Encyclopedia of Information Science and Technology, Fourth Edition

IGI Global proudly announces the release of the highly anticipated Encyclopedia of Information Science and Technology, Fourth Edition (EIS&T4).
 
 
Encyclopedia of Information Science and Technology, Fourth Edition
Encyclopedia of Information Science and Technology, Fourth Edition
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Encyclopedia
* Best-seller
* Science And Technology

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Hershey - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Products

HERSHEY, Pa. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- IGI Global proudly announces the release of the highly anticipated Encyclopedia of Information Science and Technology, Fourth Edition (EIS&T4).

Edited by Dr. Mehdi Khosrow-Pour, Executive Director of the Information Resource Management Association, this commanding 10-volume set consists of 705 new and original articles contributed by 1,100 experts and researchers around the world.

This groundbreaking, landmark publication was created in response to the rapid advancement of technology and its infiltration into contemporary society. Covering more than 80 categories in information science and technology, it contains research including and not limited to cloud computing, big data, educational technologies, management science, web technologies and library science and administration. This reference work challenges the academic community with some of the most cutting-edge and diverse research within the field of information science.

"The Fourth Edition of the Encyclopedia of Information Science and Technology follows the path remarkably opened by the former editions, updating an expressive, unequaled and unprecedented work around theoretical definitions and practical applications regarding these dynamic, fast-changing fields," commented Dr. George Leal Jamil from Informaceos em Rede, Brazil.

Preceded by three best-selling editions, it provides an easy to navigate format with a supplemental user guide, over 2,000 charts, graphs, tables and formulae and 5,000 key terms and their definitions. It is a pivotal and relevant source of knowledge that will benefit every academic and corporate library and assist the research of professionals, researchers, academicians and practitioners.

Previous editions of the Encyclopedia, released in 2005, 2009 and 2014, were revered as an essential resource by review channels including CHOICE, Library Journal, Against the Grain, Book News and more. To review the new cutting-edge reference work, please contact Caroline Campbell, promotions assistant, at ccampbell@igi-global.com.

For more information on the EIS&T4 view the full comprehensive brochure:https://www.igi-global.com/catalog/encyclopedia-informati... and book webpage: https://www.igi-global.com/book/encyclopedia-information-....

Contact
Caroline Campbell
***@igi-global.com
End
Source:
Email:***@igi-global.com Email Verified
Tags:Encyclopedia, Best-seller, Science And Technology
Industry:Publishing
Location:Hershey - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
IGI Global News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share