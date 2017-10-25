News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Go Gaga With Breeze Davinci's New Hip Hop Track In Soundcloud
If you are interested in listening to some mind blowing hip hop tracks, then listen to Breeze Davinci in soundcloud. His songs are getting viral amongst the fans.
He is the first one who has signed the Armani Musik Group. Breeze Davinci has started his journey in the world of music wcj at very tender age. He was only eight years old when he started writing songs. At the age of sixteen, Breeze Davinci proved his ability and skills in rap music. He joined a lot of local freestyle competitions. During these years, this young soul has realized that music is his passion. And gradually he developed an interest to know more about these two genres of music. Performing on stage and composing new songs become a part of motivation in his life. Thereafter, Breeze Davinci spent more his time in writing, composing and recording tracks.
This young musician dreams to spread his music amongst worldwide audiences. Breeze Davinci stands as an example of motivation for other young rising stars in soundcloud. This singer believes that everything is possible if you want to get that done from your heart. Soundcloud has received a good number of hit songs from this artist. His "206" hip hop music album is worth listening. Apart from soundcloud, this hip hop singer is also available in twitter, instagram and facebook. Also, you can watch his excellent music videos in youtube.
To listen this track, please clci the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
Media Contact
johnson.stewart@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse