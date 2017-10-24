News By Tag
Free Podcast for Educators "Student Motivation Nation" Now Available in iTunes
Podcast for Educators Discusses Evidence-Based Teaching Strategies to Increase Student Motivation and Interest
Each episode discusses one important foundation of student motivation and interest, and then provides a teaching strategy based on past psychological research to increase student motivation and interest. Student Motivation Nation wcj is suitable for instructors, staff, and administrators at the K12 and postsecondary levels, as well as educators who do not teach in traditional school settings.
Podcast host Melissa Fuesting says, "My goal for the podcast is to get psychological research out of the lab and into people's classrooms. I make sure the episodes are brief and that the teaching tips don't look like they could be featured on an extreme classroom makeover show. I look forward to making the research on student motivation and interest accessible to some of the people who stand to benefit from it the most."
To listen to the podcast, visit http://studentmotivationnation.com/
About Student Motivation Nation: Based in Ohio, USA, Student Motivation Nation translates psychological research into evidence-based teaching strategies to increase student motivation and interest. Their free Student Motivation Nation podcast is available for subscription at iTunes, GooglePlay, or Stitcher.
For more information, contact Melissa Fuesting or visit the official website at http://studentmotivationnation.com.
Melissa Fuesting
***@studentmotivationnation.com
