Rare cover art for The Saturday Evening Post from 1922 by Joseph Leyendecker will be sold Nov. 15-16

A rare cover painting for The Saturday Evening Post from Dec. 30, 1922 – the New Year's issue – by Joseph Leyendecker (Am., 1874-1951) is expected to soar to $100,000-$150,000 at a two-day auction planned by Weiss Auctions, Nov. 15th and 16th.