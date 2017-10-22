News By Tag
Rare cover art for The Saturday Evening Post from 1922 by Joseph Leyendecker will be sold Nov. 15-16
A rare cover painting for The Saturday Evening Post from Dec. 30, 1922 – the New Year's issue – by Joseph Leyendecker (Am., 1874-1951) is expected to soar to $100,000-$150,000 at a two-day auction planned by Weiss Auctions, Nov. 15th and 16th.
Joseph Leyendecker was one of the most influential American illustrators of the early 20th century. Between 1896 and 1950, he painted over 400 magazine covers; 322 of those were for The Saturday Evening Post. No other artist, until the arrival of Norman Rockwell, was so solidly identified with one publication. He virtually invented the very idea of modern magazine design.
The auction will also feature a photo from 1960 signed by all five Beatles (The Fab Four plus Pete Best); a rare embossed Campbell's Soup tin advertising sign from the early 20th century; a single-owner collection of New England artworks comprising over 30 pieces; and a superb group of rare salesmen's sample advertising pieces, to include farm machines with matching posters.
Also up for bid will be a long-time collection of occupational shaving mugs and shaving bowls; a group of around 70 Al Hirschfeld caricature lithographs, signed by the late illustrator;
Military memorabilia will feature a scarce Civil War broadside and World Wars I and II posters (as well as non-war posters). The fine collection of syrup dispensers will include examples for Ward's Orange Crush, Lemon Crush and Lime Crush, plus Hire's Root Beer, Orange Julep and more. Also sold will be Part 2 of the Lowell and Barbara Schindler coffee advertising collection.
Advertising material will be highlighted by a collection from the Midwest of advertising pieces that will include high-grade Coke machines (including a Vendo "Drink Coca-Cola" machine); Coke signs (including a double-sided lollipop sign and a porcelain flange sign); and neons (to include a Coca-Cola Cleveland neon clock with marquee).
Other advertising lots will include a "Drink Hires Root Beer" tin menu sign, an wcj Orange Crush Masonite sign and tin sign, a Star Bottling Works tin sign, a self-framed Squirt soda tin sign and a Richardson Root Beer tin sign. Also sold will be a Suffolk Club Whiskey reverse painted glass sign, a nice collection of insurance advertising signs and a double-sided Mobiloil lollipop sign.
The New England artworks collection contains works by Aldro Hibbard (oil on boards titled Vermont Frost and Snow Scene Landscape); Henry Gasser (oil on boards titled Winter Walk and East Gloucester Waterfront); Theresa Bernstein (oil on board titled East Gloucester, Little Harbor); Paul Strisik (oil on canvas titled New England Street Scene); Emile Albert Gruppe (oil on canvas titled Mending the Nets); and nice paintings by Carl Thorp and J. Thurston Marshall.
The fine art category continues, with noted artists such as Johann Berthelsen (oil on canvas snow scenes, two of Washington Square, N.Y.); Antoine Blanchard (oil on canvases titled La Place de l'Opera and A View of the Arc de Triomphe from the Champs-Elysees); Grace Hartigan (oil on canvas titled Still Life with Parasol); and John Falter (an ad illustration for Four Roses Whiskey).
The list goes on, with original artwork by Jack Levine (oil and gouache titled Old Man Dozing); Reginald Marsh (etching titled Subway, Three People); G. Bracques (untitled early etching with drypoint); plus paintings by Grandma Moses, Harry Eliott, Anton Altmann and Lorenzo Latimer.
Also sold will be Part 1 of the New York-themed collection of Jerry Winevsky, the first in a series of sales that will consist of 19th and early 20th century New York City photos, postcards, stereo-views, atlases, maps, guide books and more. It is a substantial, truly lifetime collection.
Slot machines will also come under the auction gavel, including a Jennings 5-cent Dutch Boy machine and a Mills 5-cent castle-front machine. Also sold will be a 1-cent Peerless "Honest Weight" floor scale. Many lots can be viewed online now, at www.weissauctions.com. For those unable to attend in person, online bidding will be provided by Proxibid.com and Invaluable.com.
Weiss Auctions is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To consign an item, estate or a collection, you may call them at (516) 594-0731; or, you can send an e-mail to Philip Weiss at Phil@WeissAuctions.com. For more information about Weiss Auctions and their big auction planned for November 15-16 visit www.WeissAuctions.com. Updates are posted often.
