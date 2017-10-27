 
News By Tag
* Engineered Tax Services
* Julio Gonzalez
* Tax Reform Expert
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322

Tax Reform Expert Supports YourVoice America's Take on Tax Reform's Real Estate Industry Effects

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Engineered Tax Services
* Julio Gonzalez
* Tax Reform Expert

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* West Palm Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
* Features

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Tax reform expert and CEO of Engineered Tax Services (ETS), Julio Gonzalez, supports YourVoice America's take on how tax reform will affect the real estate industry – as featured on the October 24th online broadcast.

"I'm glad Bill (Mitchell) and his team are addressing the complexity of tax reform and how it can impact the real estate industry. We do not want more deductions that would make lower income tax rates less likely. The best way to help our economy is lower tax rates. This will benefit the whole country," said Mr. Gonzalez.

Brad Thomas, a member of President Trump's Advisory Board, was also on the broadcast and inferred that tax reform is the catalyst that is going to move the market and drive it forward. "Tax reform is extremely important to this county and is going to get done this year," said Mr. Thomas. Ann Vandersteel, Co-Host of YourVoice America, agrees. "You pass tax reform and people get more money in their pockets… people will realize it makes sense," said Ms. Vandersteel.

They all agree that tax reform has got to get done for the country and before the end of the year for the benefit of the American people, job creation, the economy and GDP growth. "With a corporate tax plan that is proposed, I think that's going to extend the cycle of real estate so we can continue the market we have had since 2009," said Mr. Thomas. wcj You can watch the broadcast here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1xI70hhEF0&feature=e...



About YourVoice America

Bill Mitchell founded YourVoice America in June 2016 to give Trump supporters on social media a voice beyond their own.  The online broadcast has shot to the top of new media with over 1.5 million listeners a month. You can catch broadcasts Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

About Engineered Tax Services

Engineered Tax Services is the largest specialty tax firm in the United States. ETS is owned by Julio Gonzalez, who has become a nationally recognized tax reform expert who works on the tax reform blueprint with Congress and Senate in Washington D.C. on a weekly basis. You can learn more here. http://engineeredtaxservices.com

Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
440-463-2371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
End
Source:
Email:***@engineeredtaxservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Engineered Tax Services, Julio Gonzalez, Tax Reform Expert
Industry:Government
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 27, 2017
Engineered Tax Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share