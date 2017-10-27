News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tax Reform Expert Supports YourVoice America's Take on Tax Reform's Real Estate Industry Effects
"I'm glad Bill (Mitchell) and his team are addressing the complexity of tax reform and how it can impact the real estate industry. We do not want more deductions that would make lower income tax rates less likely. The best way to help our economy is lower tax rates. This will benefit the whole country," said Mr. Gonzalez.
Brad Thomas, a member of President Trump's Advisory Board, was also on the broadcast and inferred that tax reform is the catalyst that is going to move the market and drive it forward. "Tax reform is extremely important to this county and is going to get done this year," said Mr. Thomas. Ann Vandersteel, Co-Host of YourVoice America, agrees. "You pass tax reform and people get more money in their pockets… people will realize it makes sense," said Ms. Vandersteel.
They all agree that tax reform has got to get done for the country and before the end of the year for the benefit of the American people, job creation, the economy and GDP growth. "With a corporate tax plan that is proposed, I think that's going to extend the cycle of real estate so we can continue the market we have had since 2009," said Mr. Thomas. wcj You can watch the broadcast here. https://www.youtube.com/
About YourVoice America
Bill Mitchell founded YourVoice America in June 2016 to give Trump supporters on social media a voice beyond their own. The online broadcast has shot to the top of new media with over 1.5 million listeners a month. You can catch broadcasts Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.
About Engineered Tax Services
Engineered Tax Services is the largest specialty tax firm in the United States. ETS is owned by Julio Gonzalez, who has become a nationally recognized tax reform expert who works on the tax reform blueprint with Congress and Senate in Washington D.C. on a weekly basis. You can learn more here. http://engineeredtaxservices.com
Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
440-463-2371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 27, 2017