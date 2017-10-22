News By Tag
Pro-Line Trailers Sponsors No. 20 Truck in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Pro-Line Trailers announces its sponsorship of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado truck, driven by Jeb Burton of Young's Motorsports, in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
The truck's driver, Jeb Burton of Young's Motorsports, is one of the Racing Virginia drivers, which ties into the Racing Virginia initiative that Pro-Line Trailers recently discussed in a previous article: Trailers & Racing Virginia Month (https://www.prolinetrailersales.com/
The Pro-Line Trailers sponsored-NASCAR truck will make its debut this Saturday at Martinsville Speedway in the Texas Roadhouse 200 Presented by Alpha Energy Solutions — part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
It's not too late to get tickets to the big race (http://www.martinsvillespeedway.com/
Pro-Line Trailer Sales
Pro-Line Trailers is a leading East Coast trailer dealer — including enclosed wcj car trailers (https://www.prolinetrailersales.com/
What does it mean for Pro-Line Trailers to sponsor this truck?
"For us, it's mostly for awareness and the love of the sport," explains one of the team managers at Pro-Line Trailers. "We're proud to be part of the excitement — not just the race, but the fact that we're seeing things like the Burton cousins going up against each other for the first time ever."
"… the team here at Pro-Line Trailers are big NASCAR fans, so to see our name out there on the track is going to be amazing!"
The Pro-Line Trailers manager finished his statement by noting, "All of our trailer technicians and team here at Pro-Line Trailers are big NASCAR fans, so to see our name out there on the track is going to be amazing!"
Trucks without hitches (#needahitch (https://twitter.com/
As a trailer dealer that's a major player in the East Coast trailer sales game, Pro-Line Trailers has an on-site Service Department (https://www.prolinetrailersales.com/
Broadcasting on MRN/FS1
The race will be broadcast on MRN Radio, which provides a live stream on their website: http://www.mrn.com/
The Texas Roadhouse 200 will also be shown on TV on FS1.
While broadcasts will be available nationwide, there are numerous listening and viewing options right here in the Virginia area.
