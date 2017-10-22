 
News By Tag
* Nascar
* Trailers
* Sponsor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boones Mill
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322

Pro-Line Trailers Sponsors No. 20 Truck in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Pro-Line Trailers announces its sponsorship of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado truck, driven by Jeb Burton of Young's Motorsports, in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
 
 
If the NASCAR Trucks had Hitches
If the NASCAR Trucks had Hitches
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nascar
* Trailers
* Sponsor

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Boones Mill - Virginia - US

Subject:
* Sponsorships

BOONES MILL, Va. - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Pro-Line Trailers is excited to announce a sponsorship of a new truck in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Driven by Jeb Burton, the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado truck received a fresh new logo and will compete in its inaugural race, the Texas Roadhouse 200, at Martinsville Speedway this Saturday.

The truck's driver, Jeb Burton of Young's Motorsports, is one of the Racing Virginia drivers, which ties into the Racing Virginia initiative that Pro-Line Trailers recently discussed in a previous article: Trailers & Racing Virginia Month (https://www.prolinetrailersales.com/news/trailers-racing-virginia-month).

The Pro-Line Trailers sponsored-NASCAR truck will make its debut this Saturday at Martinsville Speedway in the Texas Roadhouse 200 Presented by Alpha Energy Solutions — part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

It's not too late to get tickets to the big race (http://www.martinsvillespeedway.com/Buy-Tickets/Events/2017-Texas-Roadhouse-200.aspx) tomorrow, Saturday, October 28th 2017. The race starts at 1:00pm and will also be broadcast on radio and television.

Pro-Line Trailer Sales
Pro-Line Trailers is a leading East Coast trailer dealer — including enclosed wcj car trailers (https://www.prolinetrailersales.com/enclosed-trailers/enc...) and race trailers (https://www.prolinetrailersales.com/trailer-types/race-ca...) — and racing has always been close to the team's hearts. In fact, Pro-Line Trailers was named the official trailer dealer of VIRginia International Raceway.


What does it mean for Pro-Line Trailers to sponsor this truck?
"For us, it's mostly for awareness and the love of the sport," explains one of the team managers at Pro-Line Trailers. "We're proud to be part of the excitement — not just the race, but the fact that we're seeing things like the Burton cousins going up against each other for the first time ever."

"… the team here at Pro-Line Trailers are big NASCAR fans, so to see our name out there on the track is going to be amazing!"

The Pro-Line Trailers manager finished his statement by noting, "All of our trailer technicians and team here at Pro-Line Trailers are big NASCAR fans, so to see our name out there on the track is going to be amazing!"


Trucks without hitches (#needahitch (https://twitter.com/hashtag/needahitch?src=hash))
As a trailer dealer that's a major player in the East Coast trailer sales game, Pro-Line Trailers has an on-site Service Department (https://www.prolinetrailersales.com/service) and works on multiple hitch installations each week. The irony of it is that there will be 34 trucks on the track this Saturday, but none of them have a hitch. Obviously, a hitch would only add more weight and slow the truck down, but an everyday truck usually does have a hitch — especially if the truck needs to haul something or tow a trailer. Pro-Line Trailers' Service team provides expert trailer hitch installation and uses top-quality hitches on their installs.

Broadcasting on MRN/FS1
The race will be broadcast on MRN Radio, which provides a live stream on their website: http://www.mrn.com/MRN-Radio/Stream.aspx

The Texas Roadhouse 200 will also be shown on TV on FS1.

While broadcasts will be available nationwide, there are numerous listening and viewing options right here in the Virginia area.

Read the full article at: https://www.prolinetrailersales.com/news/proline-trailers-sponsors-nascar-truck

Contact
Pro-Line Trailers
***@prolinetrailersales.com
End
Source:
Email:***@prolinetrailersales.com Email Verified
Tags:Nascar, Trailers, Sponsor
Industry:Automotive
Location:Boones Mill - Virginia - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pro-Line Trailers News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share