Pro-Line Trailers Sponsors No. 20 Truck in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

-- Pro-Line Trailers is excited to announce a sponsorship of a new truck in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Driven by Jeb Burton, the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado truck received a fresh new logo and will compete in its inaugural race, the Texas Roadhouse 200, at Martinsville Speedway this Saturday.The truck's driver, Jeb Burton of Young's Motorsports, is one of the Racing Virginia drivers, which ties into the Racing Virginia initiative that Pro-Line Trailers recently discussed in a previous article: Trailers & Racing Virginia Month (https://www.prolinetrailersales.com/news/trailers-racing-virginia-month).The Pro-Line Trailers sponsored-NASCAR truck will make its debut this Saturday at Martinsville Speedway in the Texas Roadhouse 200 Presented by Alpha Energy Solutions — part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.It's not too late to get tickets to the big race (http://www.martinsvillespeedway.com/Buy-Tickets/Events/2017-Texas-Roadhouse-200.aspx) tomorrow, Saturday, October 28th 2017. The race starts at 1:00pm and will also be broadcast on radio and television.Pro-Line Trailers is a leading East Coast trailer dealer — including enclosed wcj car trailers ( https://www.prolinetrailersales.com/ enclosed-trailers/ enc... ) and race trailers ( https://www.prolinetrailersales.com/ trailer-types/ race-ca... ) — and racing has always been close to the team's hearts. In fact, Pro-Line Trailers was named the official trailer dealer of VIRginia International Raceway."For us, it's mostly for awareness and the love of the sport," explains one of the team managers at Pro-Line Trailers. "We're proud to be part of the excitement — not just the race, but the fact that we're seeing things like the Burton cousins going up against each other for the first time ever."The Pro-Line Trailers manager finished his statement by noting, "All of our trailer technicians and team here at Pro-Line Trailers are big NASCAR fans, so to see our name out there on the track is going to be amazing!"As a trailer dealer that's a major player in the East Coast trailer sales game, Pro-Line Trailers has an on-site Service Department (https://www.prolinetrailersales.com/service) and works on multiple hitch installations each week. The irony of it is that there will be 34 trucks on the track this Saturday, but none of them have a hitch. Obviously, a hitch would only add more weight and slow the truck down, but an everyday truck usually does have a hitch — especially if the truck needs to haul something or tow a trailer. Pro-Line Trailers' Service team provides expert trailer hitch installation and uses top-quality hitches on their installs.The race will be broadcast on MRN Radio, which provides a live stream on their website: http://www.mrn.com/MRN-Radio/Stream.aspxThe Texas Roadhouse 200 will also be shown on TV on FS1.While broadcasts will be available nationwide, there are numerous listening and viewing options right here in the Virginia area.