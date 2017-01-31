 
37th Annual MDA Car Show & Facebook Contest

Pro-Line Trailers will be exhibiting at the 37th Annual MDA Car Show, where over 8,000 car enthusiasts are projected to attend. Pro-Line Trailers is also launching a weekly Facebook contest to promote the event.
 
 
Pro-Line Trailers Weekly Facebook Contest
Pro-Line Trailers Weekly Facebook Contest
 
ROANOKE, Va. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Pro-Line Trailers will be exhibiting at the 37th Annual MDA Car Show, where over 8,000 car enthusiasts are projected to enjoy this multi-day car show that benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).  Pro-Line Trailer is also announcing a social media contest to help promote the event.

As the trailer season is heating up, the MDA Car Show is right around the corner. The family-friendly car show is taking place March 3-5 at The Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA – just a short drive from Pro-Line Trailer's trailer sales headquarters in Boones Mill. Pro-Line Trailers has been a leading trailer dealer, providing open car trailers (https://www.prolinetrailersales.com/open-trailers/car-trailers) to customers along the East Coast for 20 years, and is proud to sponsor the 2017 MDA Car Show.

The MDA Car Show is a long-running show hosted by non-profit organization, The Roanoke Valley Charity Car Show Committee, founded in 1981. The Roanoke Valley Charity Car Show Committee is dedicated to offering the community a fun-filled car show with the purpose of benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association. For almost four decades, the car show has been an opportunity for car owners to show off their prized possessions, and invites all car enthusiasts and alike to join the event.

The MDA Car Show brings more to the table than just a showing of amazing cars. Other activities and happenings at the event include the Model Car Contest, Car Clubs, Automotive Flea Market, and Car Corral. Attendees can also find Pro-Line Trailers' friend and partners, VIRginia International Raceway, at the show in the Local Racing Section – a section that invites all the local race tracks to set up shop and join the fun at this year's car show.

Event details:

• March 3-5, 2017
• The Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA
• Two floors of cars, car enthusiasts, and vendors
• Model car contest
• Silent auction

The Social Media Contest
On top of the prizes and give-aways at the MDA Car Show, Pro-Line Trailers has launched a weekly contest campaign to help promote awareness for the event.

To enter to win, participants must Like the official Pro-Line Trailers Facebook page, and comment with a picture of their favorite car. Each week, Pro-Line Trailers will choose a winner at random, and the winner may claim their gift at the Pro-Line Trailers Boones Mill, VA headquarters or at the car show. In addition, Pro-Line Trailers will be a giving away a grand prize at the MDA Car Show – stay tuned to their social media account for details on how to win!

Fans can Like the Pro-Line Trailers Facebook page and comment a photo of their dream car for a chance to win. A grand prize will be given away at the event, so stay tuned on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/prolinetrailersales) for how to win!

Be sure to Like and Follow us on Facebook to take part in our weekly contest, and stop by the Pro-Line Trailers booth at the 37th Annual MDA Car Show.

For tickets and more info, please visit the official MDA Car Show website at mdacarshow.com.

Check out Pro-Line Trailers online at www.prolinetrailersales.com.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association
MDA is leading the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; caring for individuals from day one; and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America. Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org.

About Pro-Line Trailers
Pro-Line® Trailers is a leading seller of new and used trailers in the Eastern United States "for the way you work and the way you play." Pro-Line Trailers is headquartered in Boones Mill, VA, and offers competitive options for financing, delivery, and factory direct pickup in Georgia and Indiana. For 20 years, Pro-Line Trailers has been a go-to destination for enclosed trailers, car trailers, motorcycle trailers, equipment trailers, and more. Learn more or view current inventory at https://www.prolinetrailersales.com.
