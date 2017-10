Prof Debapratim of ICFAI Business School awarded again for Best Selling CASE Author

Prof Debapratim Purkayastha competed with over 8,000 case authors across the world; 18,000 copies of his cases sold

Another accolade is added to Prof Debapratim Purkayastha, Associate Dean, ICFAI Business School, as he won the award for best CASE selling author twice. He exceeded 800 CASE authors worldwide. Around 18,000 copies of his CASES were sold in year 2016-2017 in entire globe. The world largest repository of CASE studies – UK-based The CASE Centre discloses the list of top 40 best CASE selling authors.The other top-selling case authors, in order of ranking were: Kamran Kashani from IMD, Switzerland, Christopher Bartlett from Harvard Business School, David B Yoffie, HBS, Vivek Gupta from GlobalData Plc, UK, Youngme Moon, also from HBS, Robert F Brunner, Darden School of Business, US, (Joint 8th) W Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne, INSEAD, France, and in the 10th place is Pierre Chandon, INSEAD, France.Prof Purkayastha teaches business strategy at ICFAI Business School. He also won The Case Centre's Outstanding Contribution to the Case Method Award in 2015.While talking to Prof Debapratim Purkayastha about his achievements, he said, "Some of the best CASE of Prof Purkayastha include - Netflix: Leveraging big data to predict entertainment hits, Corporate entrepreneurship and innovation at Google, Inc and The Body Shop: Social responsibility or sustained green washing?.ICFAI Business School CASE Development Centre (IBSCDC) has developed around 6000 Cases which are used by over 800 Business School in 75 countries.ICFAI Business School always give emphasis on CASE Based learning, as it help students to understand the corporate problem and develop their skills to solve it. So it give exposure to real world business issue to students while they are still in learning stage.ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it has been providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B -School in India.