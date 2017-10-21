News By Tag
Omaha Native Completes 365 Days of Giving to the Omaha Community
Manley, an Omaha native, committed to donate one hour of his time over the span of 365 days to carry out an act of charity each day. His time was donated in the form of volunteering, making donations, feeding the homeless, handing out bus passes, cleaning graves and numerous other acts of kindness. For 2018, Manley has set a new goal: donating one used vehicle per month to a person in need. And while he is fully committed to realizing his goal, he currently is seeking volunteers in the community to help him fulfill this much-needed service to create a greater Omaha.
In honor of his father
His father was a catalyst for wanting to give back. After he unexpectedly passed away wcj in 2013, Manley knew he wanted to carry on his father's legacy and make an impact on Omaha. This was when the idea was born to give an hour of his time for 365 days to help improve his city. He documented his journey on Facebook throughout the year, hoping to inspire others to join in the movement and donate wherever they could. Friends and family joined in to help donate to drives, clean graves and serve lunches alongside him and his non-profit, We Can Make a Difference, at the Siena-Francis House
More than 300 hours were contributed to the Omaha community, but for Manley's final act of charity, he had something bigger in mind. Through his close efforts with the Siena-Francis House, he connected with one man going through a tough time and in need of a vehicle. Manley gave the resident of the Siena-Francis House a 1993 Acura. With help from a local Omaha auto shop, Exclusive Repair, he was able to carry out his final act of kindness to wrap up his yearlong project.
For those interested in volunteering with Manley, you can reach him at Wecanmakeadifference01@
