Local Group Serves Hot Meals and Menu Options to Omaha's Homeless

-- Mick Manley, along with a group of 12 volunteers from the local community grouphave announced a renewed commitment to serving monthly lunches to the homeless at the Siena-Francis House in Omaha.The Siena-Francis House is Nebraska's largest shelter, providing food, clothing and shelter in record numbers to individuals and families from Omaha and surrounding areas.For almost two years, Manley and his non-profithave been providing and serving hot, multi-course lunches at the shelter once a month. "The homeless generally receive pre-set sack lunches, so being able to provide them with multiple menu options to choose from and offering seconds is the least we can do," Manley said. The group of volunteers serve lunch to around 150 individuals at each luncheon, mixing up the menu with fried chicken, pizza, cheeseburgers, dessert and more.Through his non-profit, Manley also holds clothing drives for veterans, donates toys and topped off his last project by donating a 1993 Acura to a resident of the Siena-Francis wcj House. The Siena-Francis Housedoes extraordinary work for the Omaha community, providing more meals and more nights of shelter to homeless men, women and children than all other Omaha homeless shelters."As part of our community outreach efforts, we are always looking to bring on additional volunteers,"Manley noted. "We would love to hear from others in the community that would be willing to assist us in food donations or serving meals, for example."If you would like more information on, please visit https://www.mickmanley.com/ we-can-make- a-difference