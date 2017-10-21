 
Industry News





New Jewelry Brand Aims to Change the Way the World Thinks About Luxury Jewelry

A new start-up company cuts through the noise to deliver the highest-quality jewelry for the lowest possible price.
 
 
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Two L.A. businesswomen announced today that they are introducing a ground-breaking new jewelry line, Cy Collection. This one-of-a-kind collection, featuring 14k gold bracelets, necklaces and earrings,  promises the highest quality in gold-plated jewelry for a fraction of normal retail prices. Cy Collection has launched a crowd-funding campaign on Kickstarter to bring their vision to the world.

"There's a big hole in the jewelry market right now," said Cy Collection co-founder Courtney Wood.  "You can either buy inexpensive, low-quality jewelry or you can spend hundreds of dollars on luxury jewelry. Typically, both of these options are drastically overpriced for what you are getting. We think everyone deserves to own beautiful jewelry and pay a fair price for it." Cy Collection, developed by Wood and Yuriko Mitsuyama, aims to fill a severely under-represented niche in quality fashion jewelry by offering top-end pieces at prices normally found in the middle-priced jewelry market.

The sophisticated first collection is designed for modern women-on-the go, with polished pieces that can effortlessly transition from the weekend to the office and from day to night. "We know that women are busier than ever. We often don't have time to change outfits according to all the different roles we play," says co-founder Mitsuyama. "Our goal is to design jewelry that can go wherever the day or the night takes you.  We want you to look and feel your best, no matter what you are doing." All of the Cy Collection pieces are designed to be worn alone or mixed and matched in various ways, allowing women the ability to express their individual style.

With a direct-to-consumer business model and honest pricing, Cy Collection offers their gold double-plated line of jewelry at prices that range from between $75-$105 --  about half or even a third of the cost charged by high-end department and retail stores. And starting today, you can save even more when you purchase the collection for $60-$85 through Kickstarter at: http://bit.ly/cycollection

About Cy Collection

Cy wcj Collection is a start-up based in Los Angeles, CA. As passionate entrepreneurs, founders Courtney Wood and Yuriko Mitsuyama joined forces with the goal of revolutionizing the jewelry market. Their passion is beautiful jewelry. Their mission is to make this jewelry affordable enough for the average person to afford. Made for modern women, Cy Collection jewelry is elegant, timeless and effortless. Their first collection features 14k gold double-plated bracelets, earrings and necklaces.

Photos:

High-resolution photos and logos can be found here:  https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qzzhl0bkrjk9hc8/AAA3sNKlug7BSz...

Contacts

Website: https://www.thecycollection.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cycollectionjewelry/

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/cycollectionjewelry/

For media and press inquiries, please don't hesitate to contact us:

Courtney@thecycollection.com

Yuriko@thecycollection.com

Click to Share