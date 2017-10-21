News By Tag
Exhibitors count down the days to Lab Innovations 2017
First time exhibitor Thermo Fisher Scientific will be at Stand B4, with a range of featured product demonstrations and experts on hand to help with production and analytical challenges. Visitors to the stand will have the opportunity to see the Dionex™ Integrion™ HPIC™ system and the new ISQ™ EC Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer, alongside rheometers and FTIR and Raman spectrometers. In addition, the company is contributing to the Live Lab on Wednesday the 1st of November, demonstrating its TruScan™ RM Handheld Raman Analyzer, which delivers reliable material identity verification through sealed wcj packaging in seconds – an essential tool for pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers.
Shimadzu will also be present at Lab Innovations, with an array of precision analytical systems serving a range of laboratory needs from liquid chromatography to spectroscopy. The recently released Nexis GC gas chromatography system will be on display, providing a great opportunity to see the instrument up-close and in person. Visit Stand C7 to discover how Shimadzu can benefit your laboratory.
