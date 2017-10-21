News By Tag
Genuine Artistic Talent Partners With Harlem Fusion Studios To Sponsor New Series Curvy Girls Rock
Genuine Artistic Talent will be creating all the hairstyles for Tamala Baldwin (www.tamalabaldwin.com)
The new premier partnership with Genuine Artistic Talent builds on Harlem Fusion Studio's continued commitment to collaborating with brands that support body positive programming, with current and past partnerships including Lane Bryant, the Avenue, Simply Cecily and more. "We are thrilled to partner with Noor Mizana and the entire team at Genuine Artistic Talent, as they strongly believe in the value of great storytelling and independent art," said Shakesha Williams, Founder of Harlem Fusion Studios and Creator of Curvy Girls Rock. "We look forward to cultivating a long-lasting partnership with them as we strive to produce stories that capture the human spirit of unheard voices in the mainstream media."
"We believe that hair design and storytelling wcj go hand in hand and we're excited to bring Genuine Artistic Talent to a global audience through this strategic partnership."
All episodes of Curvy Girls Rock were written and directed by Shakesha Williams of Harlem Fusion Studios. Award-
About Harlem Fusion Studios
Based out of New York and Atlanta, Harlem Fusion Studios, is an American film, television and new media production company founded in 2012, by award-winning screenwriter, Shakesha Williams. Shakesha Williams has been in the entertainment business since 2003 where she was an intern for Universal Music Group in the urban publicity division of Motown Records. In 2006, she started Harlem Fusion Enterprises, an entertainment company. Harlem Fusion was the founder of concert series featuring indie artists in New York City and Atlanta. She was also VP of Publicity for record label Ru1 Records. In 2009, she began her career as a writer, producer and director. She has produced a series of short films and worked in various roles on commercials, web series and feature films. Most recently, Ms. Williams wrote, and executive produced "My Story", a short film that has received critical acclaim.
Genuine Artistic Talent
Genuine Artistic Talent LLC was founded in 2006 by Nyrisha Jenkins with the intention of breaking into the fashion and beauty industry with unparalleled talent, timeless ingenuity and craftsmanship. Nyrisha attended the Fashion Institute of Technology and upon completion started her custom wig company to meet the needs of her clients. Nyrisha adopted the name, Noor Mizana, which is an alter ego she created to further fuel her creative side. Noor is currently preparing for a new series, Black Panties, and will be featured in music videos releases with upcoming artists. Visit Genuine Artistic Talent online at www.beautybyGAT.com to view their wig collections, industry work, and more.
About Tamala Baldwin
Tamala is an enchanting actor of television, film and stage. A fresh face and budding talent, Tamala is set to take up the powerful role of Aisha Smallwood in "the hot new digital soap opera coming to Amazon," Asunder! Regionally, she most recently was seen in Priscilla Queen of the Desert at Fiddlehead Theater as one of the Diva's (the Broadway World review says …"[Tamala Baldwin] provides the glorious vocals when the drag performers are lip-synching during their act, or sing as back-up with them"), directed by Stacey Stephens, this stellar cast received rave reviews across the board. A talent on the rise and a magnetic performer, Tamala certainly has an undeniably bright future ahead of her and unusual story proving that with hard work you can truly fulfill your destiny. http://www.tamalabaldwin.com
