HDR Remodeling Lunch & Learn on Building Accessory Dwelling Units
Registration Now Open for HDR Remodeling Lunch & Learn on Building Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU)
An Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), commonly known as a "backyard cottage," "granny flat" or "in-law unit" is a popular home addition in the Bay Area. Often a sold out event, the seminar provides homeowners the opportunity to learn about the process of working with a Design + Build contractor and the requirements of building an ADU. HDR Remodeling will discuss the process in stages. Starting with pre-planning, the seminar will cover zoning and permitting, estimated costs, and the design process. They will break it down by city to provide homeowners with a deep understanding of city standards in Berkeley, Oakland, Albany, El Cerrito, and Alameda. The seminar will then dive into construction, showing the various stages of building an ADU, and breaking down the cost of construction. The seminar will finish off with a Q&A session to allow attendees an opportunity to get all their questions answered.
"These projects have generated tremendous interest in the community, We recently completed an ADU in Oakland that made national headlines on CNBC, and have more exciting ADUs planned in the pipeline," said Philip Anderson, President of HDR Remodeling Inc. Anderson continued, "With so many clients asking for more information and so many programs to help support the design and build of an ADU, we started hosting the Building Backyard Cottages Lunch and Learn to educate people on what it really takes to build one and to provide the resources for them to get it done."
Interest continues to grow as East Bay city ordinances ease up on regulations around building these units in single-family zoned homes. This came shortly after state law lifted building and zoning restrictions. As costs of housing rises to an all time high, Bay Area residents continue to look for alternative housing options. Homeowners are able to fill this growing demand for housing while subsidizing their income by renting out ADUs.
For more information wcj about the Lunch & Learn or to register for the event, visit http://hdrremodeling.com/
About HDR Remodeling
Founded in 1987, HDR Remodeling is an award-winning full service residential Design + Build firm serving the East Bay Area. HDR Remodeling has positioned itself at the forefront of constructing Accessory Dwelling Units and educating the public on the requirements and process for building ADUs. Their Design philosophy is to re-imagine homes for the way we really live today.
For more information on HDR Remodeling, visit their website at http://hdrremodeling.com or contact Ana Mathys. Email: ana@hdrremodeling.com Office: 510-845-6100.
Contact
Ana Mathys
***@hdrremodeling.com
