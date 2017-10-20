 
News By Tag
* Internet Of Things
* Multifamily
* Apartments
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


STRATIS Moves Beyond Smart Apartments To Create Intelligent Buildings

Announcing 175,000 Internet of Things Installed Apartments and Top 10 Finalist of NMHC's OpTech Launch Pad.
 
 
STRATIS named Top Ten Finalist at Launch Pad
STRATIS named Top Ten Finalist at Launch Pad
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Internet Of Things
Multifamily
Apartments

Industry:
Software

Location:
Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Awards

PHILADELPHIA - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- STRATIS, the leading software platform for smart apartments and intelligent buildings has announced the successful installation of their Internet of Things (IoT) management and control in 175,000 units across the U.S. The announcement comes during one of the biggest multifamily tech events, the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) OPTECH Convention & Exposition in Las Vegas October 25-27. The team at STRATIS was also honored by being named a Top Ten Finalist in the conference's Launch Pad competition.

"The tremendous growth of our install rate, in a relatively short period of time, has been sensational and has caught the interest of many venture capitalists and partnering technology companies," CEO Felicite Moorman said. "STRATIS just crossed another major milestone by installing 175,000 IoT-enabled apartment units. This announcement comes just two months after announcing our 150,000 IoT installation. This is an unprecedented rate of adoption and we expect to accelerate that rate with several partnerships currently in development phases."

STRATIS works with a large catalog of smart hardware devices to enable access, energy, and automation management and control throughout individual units and common areas of buildings.

"We are currently installed in 700 properties in more than 40 states in multifamily and student housing, and are partnering with hardware companies like Schlage, GE, Leviton, Honeywell, and more," Moorman said. "Our service provider partners include multiple Fortune 10 companies. And our property partners include Greystar, Bozzuto, American Campus Communities, Campus Apartments, Lennar, Mill Creek, TCR, and more. We standardized nationwide on three portfolios last quarter."

BI Intelligence, estimates 4 billion IoT devices were installed in 2015, and expects more than 24 billion IoT devices to be installed by 2020, which represents a 41% five-year CAGR. A hot industry like IoT for Multifamily, attracts a lot of competitors who are eager to grab a foothold in the market.

"Our focus is on a return on investment for the property owner or manager, with the resident as natural beneficiary," Moorman said. "Our platform actually increases the valuation of the multifamily property portfolio, by decreasing the net operating costs -without raising rents. We offer the only platform providing collaborative control, between property manager wcj and resident, of IoT devices."

STRATIS will be showcasing the company's technology during exhibit hours at the OPTECH Convention & Exposition. STRATIS recently announced a partnership with ButterflyMX™ which will be located at booth number 227. A STRATIS demo will be located within the company's booth. STRATIS will also have a demo at kiosk number 6 located in the Start-Ups Center of the tradeshow.

If you are coming to OPTECH, make an appointment (https://stratisiot.com/optech-convention-request-form/) with the STRATIS Team in advance. Stop by both companies' booths during exhibit hall hours and see the Launchpad competition on Thursday October 26 from 11:15 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

About STRATIS

STRATIS, named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's "Best Companies in America," enables smart apartments and intelligent buildings for smart cities. As the only system of its kind built for the complexities of multifamily and campus communities, STRATIS leads the global movement for smart cities in the commercial residential sector. Since launch in 2015, STRATIS has installed in 175,000 units across more than 40 states. STRATIS is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. To get more information visit: https://STRATISIoT.com.

Contact
James Calder
Director of Marketing
***@stratisiot.com
End
Source:
Email:***@stratisiot.com Email Verified
Tags:Internet Of Things, Multifamily, Apartments
Industry:Software
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
StratIS PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share