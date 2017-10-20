News By Tag
STRATIS Moves Beyond Smart Apartments To Create Intelligent Buildings
Announcing 175,000 Internet of Things Installed Apartments and Top 10 Finalist of NMHC's OpTech Launch Pad.
"The tremendous growth of our install rate, in a relatively short period of time, has been sensational and has caught the interest of many venture capitalists and partnering technology companies," CEO Felicite Moorman said. "STRATIS just crossed another major milestone by installing 175,000 IoT-enabled apartment units. This announcement comes just two months after announcing our 150,000 IoT installation. This is an unprecedented rate of adoption and we expect to accelerate that rate with several partnerships currently in development phases."
STRATIS works with a large catalog of smart hardware devices to enable access, energy, and automation management and control throughout individual units and common areas of buildings.
"We are currently installed in 700 properties in more than 40 states in multifamily and student housing, and are partnering with hardware companies like Schlage, GE, Leviton, Honeywell, and more," Moorman said. "Our service provider partners include multiple Fortune 10 companies. And our property partners include Greystar, Bozzuto, American Campus Communities, Campus Apartments, Lennar, Mill Creek, TCR, and more. We standardized nationwide on three portfolios last quarter."
BI Intelligence, estimates 4 billion IoT devices were installed in 2015, and expects more than 24 billion IoT devices to be installed by 2020, which represents a 41% five-year CAGR. A hot industry like IoT for Multifamily, attracts a lot of competitors who are eager to grab a foothold in the market.
"Our focus is on a return on investment for the property owner or manager, with the resident as natural beneficiary,"
STRATIS will be showcasing the company's technology during exhibit hours at the OPTECH Convention & Exposition. STRATIS recently announced a partnership with ButterflyMX™
About STRATIS
STRATIS, named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's "Best Companies in America," enables smart apartments and intelligent buildings for smart cities. As the only system of its kind built for the complexities of multifamily and campus communities, STRATIS leads the global movement for smart cities in the commercial residential sector. Since launch in 2015, STRATIS has installed in 175,000 units across more than 40 states. STRATIS is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. To get more information visit: https://STRATISIoT.com.
