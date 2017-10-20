 
Industry News





Like A Pro Athletes Support Cancer Awareness Causes with Exclusive Memorabilia Auction

 
 
DENVER - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com) announced this week that more than a dozen of its athletes are auctioning off signed memorabilia in support of the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Like A Pro provides a 360-degree view of professional and Olympic athletes, including their gear, lifestyle apparel and charitable efforts.   A wide array of one-of-a-kind pieces are listed and gaining attention on Ebay.  100% of the proceeds from the auction will go to supporting cancer research through early November.

Like A Pro takes fans beyond the stats and offers a candid and well-rounded view of the athletes.  "From the very beginning, we had a vision of athletes supporting worthwhile causes as one of the core elements of the platform," said Founder and CEO Scott Schaible.  "Just as athletes are influencers in terms of fashion, music and gear, they are also influencers regarding philanthropy," Schaible continued.  More than a dozen autographed items are being presented on Ebay this week, including Meghan Duggan's hockey stick (https://www.ebay.com/itm/Game-Used-CCM-Hockey-Stick-Signe...) signed by the US Women's National Team, Sage Karam's autographed race-worn Sparco racing gloves (https://www.ebay.com/itm/Sage-Karam-Signed-Race-Worn-Raci...), UFC Star Bas Rutten's autographed hat, an autographed Marty Turco Dallas Stars photograph, as well as a one-of-a-kind Pink Camo Fortune skateboard deck signed by Manny Santiago.

About: wcj Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where fans can identify and purchase the gear that pros use.  Professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro gives athletes the tools and the team to make money off the field and voice to support causes they care about.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content showcasing training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

Click to Share