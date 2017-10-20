News By Tag
Like A Pro Athletes Support Cancer Awareness Causes with Exclusive Memorabilia Auction
Like A Pro takes fans beyond the stats and offers a candid and well-rounded view of the athletes. "From the very beginning, we had a vision of athletes supporting worthwhile causes as one of the core elements of the platform," said Founder and CEO Scott Schaible. "Just as athletes are influencers in terms of fashion, music and gear, they are also influencers regarding philanthropy,"
About: wcj Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where fans can identify and purchase the gear that pros use. Professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro gives athletes the tools and the team to make money off the field and voice to support causes they care about. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content showcasing training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
