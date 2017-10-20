News By Tag
$1.4 Million Arranged for New Construction of Dollar General
Brad Domenico arranged a construction to permanent loan with Metuchen Savings Bank of NJ.
The borrower will have a 12-month interest only construction period with an optional 6-month extension at a floating rate of WSJP + 1%. After the initial 12-month interest only period the loan will convert to a non-recourse permanent mortgage with a 30 year term based on a 30 year amortization. The rate upon conversion will be set at 7-Year UST + 250bps and accompanied by a 5-4-3-2-1-0 prepay schedule. This loan represents 75% of the borrowers total costs.
