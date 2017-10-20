$1.4 Million Arranged for New Construction of Dollar General

Brad Domenico arranged a construction to permanent loan with Metuchen Savings Bank of NJ.

Matt Sadler

Matt Sadler

A construction to permanent loan was arranged by Brad Domenico of Progress Capital for a valued client to acquire the corner property at 127 Central Avenue, Orange, NJ. The existing two-story structure on the property will be reduced to one floor and renovated into an 8,553 SF retail building pre-leased to Dollar General. The triple net lease has an initial term of 15 years with 3 additional 5-year options accompanied by rental increases of 10%. The borrower will have a 12-month interest only construction period with an optional 6-month extension at a floating rate of WSJP + 1%. After the initial 12-month interest only period the loan will convert to a non-recourse permanent mortgage with a 30 year term based on a 30 year amortization. The rate upon conversion will be set at 7-Year UST + 250bps and accompanied by a 5-4-3-2-1-0 prepay schedule. This loan represents 75% of the borrowers total costs.