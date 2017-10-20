News By Tag
Coming in January 2018 from Down & Out Books: BAD SAMARITAN by Dana King
About BAD SAMARITAN …
Nick Forte has a hard time leaving well enough alone. He seriously injures a man for slapping a woman Forte has never seen before, so when Becky Tuttle comes to him with disconcerting letters sent to her author alter ago Desiree d'Arnaud, he does more than a cursory investigation. Following the thread of Becky's problem leads through a local cop who takes the situation too lightly for Forte's taste and into the disturbing world of men's rights activists, for whom he has no use at all.
Becky's case isn't the only thing going on in Forte's life. A chance meeting with Lily O'Donoghue, a former prostitute whose mother's death Forte feels responsible for, leads to a blackmailer who has videos of Lily's former occupation. Forte takes care of the blackmailer with minimal fuss, but learns (again) that no good deed goes unpunished. Forte's innocent intercession brings him back into the sphere of Chicago gangster Mickey Touhy, who has interest in both Lily and Forte.
Forte's usual cast of Sharon, Goose, Delbert, Sonny, Jan, and, of course, his daughter Caroline do what they can to keep him on an even keel. The problem is that Forte's keel may be permanently damaged and the only resolutions he can arrive at satisfy no one, least of all himself.
Praise for the Nick Forte Mysteries:
"It's a first person noir delight with a couple of well-timed punches to the gut." —Charlie Stella, author of Rough Riders and Cheapskates, on Shamus Award wcj nominee A Small Sacrifice
"There are multiple twists in the end, two cool sidekicks, good action scenes and some pretty nifty Chanderlisms in this book, adding up to a perfect PI read." —Sons of Spade blog, on Shamus Award nominee The Man in the Window
Meet the author …
Dana King has two Shamus Award nominations, for A Small Sacrifice and The Man in the Window. His Penns River series of police procedurals includes Worst Enemies, Grind Joint and Resurrection Mall. A short story, "Green Gables," appeared in the anthology Blood, Guts, and Whiskey, edited by Todd Robinson. Other short fiction has appeared in Spinetingler, New Mystery Reader, A Twist of Noir, Mysterical-E, and Powder Burn Flash.
Dana's blog, One Bite at a Time, resides at danaking.blogspot.com. He lives in quiet near seclusion with The Beloved Spouse.
Celebrating six years as an independent publisher of award-winning literary and crime fiction, Down & Out Books (https://downandoutbooks.com) is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, to request a review copy of the book, or to inquire about an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.
