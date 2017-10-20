 
Industry News





Falcon and Master Baker signed contracts with Citytech for Paylite HRMS implementation

International transportation major, Falcon Maritime and Aviation, and Switz Group bakery specialist in bakery ingredients, Master Baker chose Paylite HR Management System for automation and management of their day-to-day HR operations.
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- In a bid to expedite HR operations efficiently and reduce overall operational costs significantly, two global business majors have decided to implement Paylite HR Management System to the core of their day-to-day HR functioning platforms.

Signed contracts accordingly with Citytech, Falcon, a Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based company, and Master Baker, a UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman based company, accorded to the offerings of SaaS model and Server Licensing model by Citytech for the implementation of Paylite HR Management System respectively.

Falcon is implementing the SaaS model to benefit from the shared resources of HR, Payroll, Self Service and Attendance Systems. Full utilization of their HR solutions' benefits and scalability would be possible due to the choice of this model.

On the other side, the server licensing model of Paylite HRMS as chosen by Master Baker will allow for the use of Paylite HR, Payroll, and Self Service modules with Sage ERP integration. That accords to the customizability of HR modules, wcj ideally fitting their requirements.

"By implementing them, their HR management capabilities will surely improve and HR processes will be automated to the next-level," as confirmed by an executive of Citytech, the development company of Paylite® HR Management System (Log on www.paylitehr.com for full details).

About Master Baker:

Master Baker belongs to the Switz Group, which boasts of the industrial bakeries, Switz Bakery, in UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar. This is the first company with specialization in bakery ingredients. Citytech is proud to have signed a contract with such a renowned organization for providing HR Solutions with their Paylite HR Management System.

About Falcon Maritime and Aviation:

Falcon Maritime and Aviation is an industry leader in international transportation with a reputation for innovation and reliability with over 50 years of management experience. Having a contract with such a great company, Citytech is glad to provide them with the best-in-class HRMS user experience.

About Paylite HR Management System:

A comprehensive HR Solutions suite, Paylite® HR Management System comprises 6 HR modules. All of them are built on a top-notch technology from Microsoft™, ensuring faster and efficient HR workflow management. Being used by many corporate majors like OSN, CNBC, Leo Burnett, etc., Paylite HR Solutions suite has been one of the top-choice HR Solutions across countries.

Website: www.Paylitehr.com

