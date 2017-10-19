News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kal Korff Solves the Kennedy Assassination
Kal Korff on The 'X' Zone Broadcast Network exposes the truth about the Kennedy Assassination and the role that Lee Harvey Oswald played and also sets the record straight on Jim Marrs book on the JFK Assassination. A must listen show!
In contrast to the conclusions of the Warren Commission, the United States House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) concluded in 1979 that Kennedy was "probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy". The HSCA agreed with the Warren Commission that the injuries sustained by Kennedy and Connally were caused by Oswald's three rifle shots, but they also determined the existence of an additional gunshot based on analysis of an audio recording and therefore "... a high probability that two gunmen fired at [the] President." The Committee was not able to identify any individuals or groups involved with the possible conspiracy. In addition, the HSCA found that the original federal investigations were "seriously flawed" with respect to information-
In light of the investigative reports determining that "reliable acoustic data do not support a conclusion that there was a second gunman," the Justice Department has concluded active investigations, stating "that no persuasive evidence can be identified to support the theory of a conspiracy in ... the assassination of President Kennedy." However, Kennedy's assassination is still the subject of widespread debate and has spawned numerous conspiracy theories and alternative scenarios. Polling in 2013 showed that 60% of Americans believe that a group of conspirators was responsible for the assassination.
Listen to Kal Korff on XZBNs' "Kals Korner" on Solving the Kennedy Assassination here - https://www.spreaker.com/
Media Contact
Rob McConnell
905-575-1222
***@rel-mar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse