Industry News





Advanced Dental Designs Announces Free Equipment Lender Program for All Teaching Doctors and Instruc

 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Advanced Dental Designs/AD2 is excited to announce the launch of the Equipment Lender Program.

AD2 believes in supporting all dental instructors by lending dental equipment to instructors to use during hands-on teaching modules which require demonstration by the instructor as well as use by the students.  The instructors simply click on the customer service tab at www.ad2usa.com, complete the request form and an AD2 representative will contact the instructor regarding dates, quantities and shipping.

Dave Williams, AD2 President, stated, "AD2 recognizes the value of actively participating while learning and we are excited to provide demonstration equipment at no charge for up to 30 days.  Industry leaders requested a hassle-free loaner program and we are eager to support them in all their educational needs".

The lending program includes articulators, face bows, hinge wcj axis recorders and more.  The program is online, www.ad2usa.com.  Feel free to call (800) 232-2849 with additional questions.

Founded in 2007, Advanced Dental Designs/AD2 is the world's most innovative manufacturer of affordable high quality dental equipment used by dental leaders throughout the world.  AD2 takes pride in supporting thousands of doctors, lab owners and instructors to help grow their business by using our products and instrumentation.  For more information, visit www.ad2usa.com

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Lisa Huckemeyer at (800) 232-2849 X104 or email lisa@ad2usa.com.

