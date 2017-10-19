 
News By Tag
* Tax Controversies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Tax Controversies: Addressing Its Implications to the Year Ahead

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Tax Controversies

Industry:
Event

Subject:
Events

Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled:Tax Controversies: Addressing Its Implications to the Year Ahead. This one-hour event is scheduled on November 14, 2017 from 3:00pm – 4:00pm (ET).

Event Synopsis:

With the evolving tax litigation environment, managing complex and high-stakes tax controversies has become a huge challenge for tax authorities and professionals. Considering the significant implications of these tax controversies coupled with the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) heightened enforcement activities, it is crucial for firms and their counsel to remain attentive to the emerging trends and developments to ward off potential risks. Establishing sound and effective policies and defense strategies could also aid in addressing far-reaching implications and resolving tax audits and disputes.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will help the audience better understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the latest enforcement initiatives and trends; critical issues and best practices with respect to Tax Controversies. Speakers will also offer techniques in managing tax audits and preventing tax disputes.

Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:

·         Tax Controversies – Then and Now

·         Recent Changes to IRS Appeals Procedures

·         How to Address Implications?

·         Audit Issues and Challenges

·         Civil and Criminal Liabilities

·         Best Practices and Tips

·         Latest Trends and Regulatory Developments

Speakers/Faculty Panel

W. Curtis Elliot

Partner

Culp Elliott & Carpenter P.L.L.C.

David wcj Gannaway

Principal

PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/tax-accounting...

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:Tax Controversies
Industry:Event
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share