Christian Gospel Radio Event The Spin Awards Is to take place this Saturday

Tickets for this historical event can be conveniently purchased online until Friday at www.thespinawards.com/store. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the event.
 
 
ATLANTA - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The 1st Annual Inaugural Spin Awards is set to take place this Saturday at the 3D Complex, 2244 Panola, Lithonia, Georgia at 7: 00 p.m. It is the biggest night in Christian Gospel radio and is being presented  by Appointed Music Ministries, an outreach ministry, founded by multi award winning Christian recording artist Appointed who is also the publisher of the Spin Awards Magazine.

This  exciting unique event will feature national gospel recording artist Everett Drake who started his career singing in a choir and who now is a promient feature singer on the Bobby Jones Gospel Show. Special guest appearing at the Spin Awards include Empire and TV One Actor, Charles D. Clark and Beauty Queen, Miss International, Nova Kopp of Atlanta, Georgia.  IAslo attending the event will be Lithonia, Georgia Mayor, Deborah A. Jackson.  The talent lineup includes the Volunteer Mass State Choir. Comedian Stephon Smith, Chico Da Prophet, Carlett Martin, Serious Voice, Divine of Annapolis, Donnis, Faith Head, Juan Santiago & Uninhibited Praise, No Flesh and more with renowned Radio Personality, Denise Hill of Radio One delivering  a speech that is sure to encourage all.

"It is our intent to honor our Christian Gospel radio family and we invite all to partner with the Spin Awards by volunteering, promoting, donating buying tickets and Spin Awards gear to help make the Spin Awards the biggest night In Christian Gospel Radio as we recognize our spinners and give honor to the Lord,"  declares Spin Awards Planning Coordinator,  BM Snowden.

The Spin Awards will be broadcasted worldwide over the BGNTV, a wcj gospel television entertainment company which was founded by Archie Harrison and Elonda Brown. Come and experience this trailblazing event that will leave you feeling warm, fuzzy and delighted inside your heart. For more information about the Spin Awards and/or if you would like to be a volunteer or be a vendor, please  visit the Spin Awards online at http://www.thespinawards.com.

About The Spin Awards
The Spin Awards is a new enterprise presented by Appointed Music Ministries's founder, multi award winning gospel recording artist Appointed who is also a media personality, publisher and Pastor. The Spin Awards  event was created with the intent of honoring those who spin the gospel message in a way that is uplifting and fun to the audience while bringing glory to His Name. The Spin Awards is an offshoot of the Spin Awards Magazine. Visit the Spin Awards at www.thespinawrds.com.

About BGNTV
The Bless Group Incorporated is a Gospel Entertainment company that promotes wholesome family entertainment 24 hours, 7 days a week. We are so excited to showcase independent artist, small business owners and operators on our television and radio network station. We here at TBGI understand the need to bring good Christian family orientated programming in your home, work, and places of business. Programs that will make you laugh, think, transform, and even sing along. If you or someone you know that would like to be a part of any or all of our shows. Vist online at www.theblessgroupinc.com.

