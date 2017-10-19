News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Christian Gospel Radio Event The Spin Awards Is to take place this Saturday
Tickets for this historical event can be conveniently purchased online until Friday at www.thespinawards.com/store. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the event.
This exciting unique event will feature national gospel recording artist Everett Drake who started his career singing in a choir and who now is a promient feature singer on the Bobby Jones Gospel Show. Special guest appearing at the Spin Awards include Empire and TV One Actor, Charles D. Clark and Beauty Queen, Miss International, Nova Kopp of Atlanta, Georgia. IAslo attending the event will be Lithonia, Georgia Mayor, Deborah A. Jackson. The talent lineup includes the Volunteer Mass State Choir. Comedian Stephon Smith, Chico Da Prophet, Carlett Martin, Serious Voice, Divine of Annapolis, Donnis, Faith Head, Juan Santiago & Uninhibited Praise, No Flesh and more with renowned Radio Personality, Denise Hill of Radio One delivering a speech that is sure to encourage all.
"It is our intent to honor our Christian Gospel radio family and we invite all to partner with the Spin Awards by volunteering, promoting, donating buying tickets and Spin Awards gear to help make the Spin Awards the biggest night In Christian Gospel Radio as we recognize our spinners and give honor to the Lord," declares Spin Awards Planning Coordinator, BM Snowden.
The Spin Awards will be broadcasted worldwide over the BGNTV, a wcj gospel television entertainment company which was founded by Archie Harrison and Elonda Brown. Come and experience this trailblazing event that will leave you feeling warm, fuzzy and delighted inside your heart. For more information about the Spin Awards and/or if you would like to be a volunteer or be a vendor, please visit the Spin Awards online at http://www.thespinawards.com.
About The Spin Awards
The Spin Awards is a new enterprise presented by Appointed Music Ministries's founder, multi award winning gospel recording artist Appointed who is also a media personality, publisher and Pastor. The Spin Awards event was created with the intent of honoring those who spin the gospel message in a way that is uplifting and fun to the audience while bringing glory to His Name. The Spin Awards is an offshoot of the Spin Awards Magazine. Visit the Spin Awards at www.thespinawrds.com.
About BGNTV
The Bless Group Incorporated is a Gospel Entertainment company that promotes wholesome family entertainment 24 hours, 7 days a week. We are so excited to showcase independent artist, small business owners and operators on our television and radio network station. We here at TBGI understand the need to bring good Christian family orientated programming in your home, work, and places of business. Programs that will make you laugh, think, transform, and even sing along. If you or someone you know that would like to be a part of any or all of our shows. Vist online at www.theblessgroupinc.com.
Contact
BM SNOWDEN
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse