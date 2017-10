Hello Beverages, LLC. announces two new exciting flavors to its fiber-infused hellowater® range

New hellowater® Live and Dance Flavors

Contact

Rusty Jones

***@drinkhello.com Rusty Jones

End

-- Hello Beveragesthe Chicago-based premium fiber-infused beverage company has introduced two new exciting flavors, Live and Dance, to its successful lineup."We're passionate about creating new ways for people to experience our brand and find paths to healthier living," said Rusty Jones, co-founder, Hello Beverages. "With our new flavors, we can appeal to a wider range of consumer tastes.""hellowater®is at the forefront of fiber-infused water," said Tom Bushkie of Hello Beverages. "Consumers are seeking out unique, authentic flavors and we are excited that our new flavors will add to our already successful, fiber-infused water lineup."The new, unique and fun products are Dance, and Live, featuring Orange Mango and Pineapple Cocunut flavors, and like the rest of the lineup are non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and kosher and have no artificial colors and no preservatives. To enhance the natural character wcj of each flavor, Hello Beverages adds a light touch of Stevia, a natural sweetener (10 calories per 16oz bottle) to each flavor. All flavors are bottled in hellowater®'s iconic square bottle, with each flavor named after an emotion or activity.Hello Beverages will support the new flavors introduction with in-store sampling demonstrations, digital advertising, social media and email marketing.# # #Since introducing its first fiber-induced beverage in early 2017, hellowater® is quickly becoming a household name and industry-leading fiber-infused brand. Its ready-to-drink water in hellowater®'s inspiring bottles are now available in over many outlets through partnerships with premier retailers that value its brand-defining commitment to quality and healthy living. hellowater® is growing exponentially as consumers encounter the great taste natural ingredients in its fiber-infused product line. With 0g sugar and 5g fiber, hellowater® may help with appetite control, healthy digestion and lower cholesterol. For more information, please visit www.drinkhello.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @drinkhellowater