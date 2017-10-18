Biobest Launch New Salmonella Antibody Test

Salmonellosis in cattle can cause serious economic losses in affected herds as well as infection of humans through occupational exposure (contact with faeces of infected animals) and consumption of contaminated meat or dairy products.

-- Spread of Salmonella between cattle herds is most commonly through movement of infected, but clinically healthy, carrier animals or contaminated feed. Spread within herds is facilitated by poor hygiene particularly around calving and contamination of feed/water and the environment. Antibody testing of both milk and blood samples has been used in monitoring programmes worldwide with a long term aim of improving the safety of food production and herd productivity.The Biobest Salmonella antibody test is suitable for both Bulk tank and Individual milk samples and serum samples. It detects antibodies to both S. Dublin and S. Typhimuirium serovars. The test shows high specificity on both milk and blood samples.Applications of the test include:• Bulk milk screening of herds to identify or confirm whether there is a problem and support use of vaccination or other control strategies to avoid bringing infection onto the farm and limit within herd spread• Quarterly screening of bulk tank milk samples can be used to monitor for infection• Youngstock screening (Salmonella Check test) to identify wcj whether there has been infection in calves and monitor success of control programmes• Individual screening within herds to identify potential carriers and reduce the risk of introducing Salmonella positive animals.The test is available immediately at an introductory price of £7 per sample for both milk and blood samples. The test is performed weekly on Thursday with results available the following day.Please contact a member of the Biobest veterinary team on 0131 440 2628 or enquiry@biobest.co.uk for more information.About BiobestBiobest is a veterinary laboratory offering a complete service for both companion and farm animals. We have particular expertise in infectious disease diagnostics and cell culture. This includes stem cells for implantation into dogs and horses. Some of the tests and services that we offer are not available anywhere else in the world and we operate to a number of internationally recognised quality standards. Biobest has been trading since 1995 and provides laboratory services to the veterinary profession and the pharmaceutical industry with an unmatched combination of quality, service and price.