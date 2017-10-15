News By Tag
Historic Austin Bed and Breakfast is Helping Kids with Food Allergies Enjoy Halloween
Move over mini chocolate bar, you're just too boring. At the Fairview Bed and Breakfast in Austin, Texas, it's a small toy that greets pint-sized trick-or-treaters
"For millions of children with food allergies, Halloween is scary on many different levels," said Vivian. "Many candies contain major food allergens, like nuts, milk, and wheat." Failure to spot the candy, or get to it in time, means a child could accidentally ingest an ingredient that could cause a horrific reaction. Tossing candies to be safe can really dampen the mood. The non-food alternative provides the same door-to-door adrenaline rush; minus the danger (and the calories).
To alert fellow trick-or-treaters, and guests alike, The Fairview will place a teal-colored pumpkin on its doorstep alongside a traditional bowl of candy. "The idea is you give out a non-food treat that anyone can enjoy," said Jimi.
For more information about wcj the Teal Pumpkin Project, visit www.tealpumpkinproject.org. For more information about food allergies, visit www.foodallergy.org.
ABOUT THE FAIRVIEW
Located in the heart of downtown Austin, just four blocks from the trendy South Congress (SoCo) district, The Fairview bed and breakfast is a historic landmark property affectionately known as The Gullett House. Built in 1910 by an early Texas cattleman for his daughters, the home was eventually purchased by Tom Gullett, the first superintendent of the local school district. In the early 1990's the home first transitioned into a bed and breakfast and in 2000 Jimi and Vivian Ballard purchased the property as their home. After extensive renovations, the Ballard's reopened the estate as a bed and breakfast in 2014. Today, The Fairview is a six room, family-and-pet friendly, B&B with a modern interior and thoughtfully preserved historic elements. The Fairview is located at 1304 Newning Ave, Austin, TX 78704. To make a reservation call (512) 402-6214 or visit http://www.fairviewaustin.com. Also at: facebook.com/
Contact
Maria Coder
***@bedandbrunchpr.com
End
