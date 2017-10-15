 
Rocca Bar Ristorante Welcomes Lexington's Most Loved Bartender, Bill Harden, As Guest Bartender

He will guest bar-tend on November 10th & 11th from 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
 
 
Bill Harden - "Lexington's Most Loved Bartender"
Bill Harden - "Lexington's Most Loved Bartender"
 
LEXINGTON, Va. - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Rocca Bar Ristorante has announced Bill Harden as their guest bartender for the weekend of November 10 - 11. Lexington's Most Loved Bartender will join the crew that weekend from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. both Friday and Saturday evenings. He will bring some of his signature creations as well as some new creations.

The event will include all night Happy Hour specials on drinks and some specialty food strictly for bar patrons. This includes Rocca's famous shishito peppers, arancini croquettes, and delicious pulled pork sliders with house banana peppers and mustard grain aioli (regular menu available).

Bill created and cultivated the entire craft bar culture at Taps in Lexington, Va. During his stay his bar was voted the best in Shenandoah Valley (twice), and he was known as the best and most loved bartender in town. He has since retired from Taps and is on to his next venture, but not before stopping by to give Rocca and it's guests a weekend of his time. If you've missed Bill, come say hello to him at Rocca.

Rocca Bar Ristorante offers Italian cuisine on the second floor of the Robert E Lee Hotel and is managed by Taylor Hospitality. Guests can enjoy a truly unique experience when dining on Rocca's terrace overlooking Lexington's Main Street. The Blue Ridge Mountain backdrop lends itself to 'la dolce vita', and the atmosphere is lively and informal. The cuisine is stylish and contemporary, and the flavor authentically Italian with an award-winning wine list. The bar and lounge is the perfect stop for cocktails or dinner before heading downtown for the evening. Rocca is open daily for lunch and dinner. Reservations wcj are encouraged through OpenTable or by calling 540-461-8484.

More information about Rocca Bar Ristorante's menu, prices, and hours can be found at http://roccaristorante.com


About Taylor Hospitality

Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality  is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. Taylor Hospitality is an Up to Par Management company.

More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at taylorhospitality.com

