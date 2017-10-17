News By Tag
Church Platform For Copier Lease Contracts
Xippa has built a vertical platform for helping Church's negotiate their copier lease contracts.The platform is based on guaranteed cost savings.
The platform is based on guaranteed cost savings. "The Market lacks awareness that a service like Xippa performs exists. If you were to pick out a car, negotiate the best price with the car dealer of your choice, and have an Industry veteran come in and get you the same car from the same dealer for less, why wouldn't you use the platform?" Wade Cascini, Xippa, Inc.
Regarding getting a better deal: in most cases, the cards are stacked against the Customer for several reasons. The primary reason is experience. Many times, the copier salespeople have completed hundreds, if not thousands of copier lease transactions and the Customer has completed a handful over their career. wcj It is important to understand the areas of concern and to negotiate out the problematic copier lease clauses. Additionally, the copier industry is under tremendous pressure to increase profit margins as copier units and pages are down. This creates an environment where Customers often leave money on the table. The copier industry has a saying: "There is margin in the mystery." Understanding how the copier business runs will minimize or eliminate the mystery and get you a better price.
After being in the copier industry for over 25 years and a licensed Attorney in the State of Washington since 1986, Wade has helped numerous Customers achieve a better price while minimizing exposure and cost erosion over time. A few areas to focus on when leasing copiers:
1. Annual increases in Service and Supply costs.
2. True up clauses.
3. Evergreen clauses.
4. Minimum volume commitment.
In summary, experience is the key to getting a better price and minimizing or eliminating exposure areas. Xippa has built a business partnership model to help Customers achieve these goals using a savings sharing structure: if there are no savings, there are no fees. Xippa Customers average a savings of 19%. Additionally, the return on investment of all fees is immediate. Recently, a Church took advantage of Xippa services and saved 21% of its monthly copier spend. Case studies can be found on the reference page at Xippa.net.
Wade Cascini is the Founder of Xippa.net. Wade's Bio can be found at: http://www.xippa.net/
