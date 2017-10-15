 
MedShare and PAHO Foundation Begin Partnership to Advance Global Health

The organizations seek to improve access to quality healthcare and rebuild health systems following the recent disasters in Latin America and the Caribbean.
 
 
ATLANTA - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- MedShare, an Atlanta-based humanitarian aid organization dedicated to global health, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PAHO Foundation, a nonprofit organization that exists to respond to existing and emerging health threats and carries out its mission by identifying and engaging relevant stakeholders to develop impact-driven health programs, mobilize public and private sector resources, share knowledge, and convene and collaborate to improve the health and wellbeing of people across the Americas. Driven by the recent earthquakes and hurricanes that have devastated Latin America and the Caribbean, the two nonprofits are dedicated to rebuilding stronger health systems in the wake of these disasters.

The partnership, signed on September 29th, was established by MedShare CEO and President, Charles Redding, and PAHO Foundation President and CEO, Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson. Both organizations are actively responding to recent natural disasters and resulting public health crises in the Americas. The success of each organization's response to these disasters can be attributed to their shared beliefs: that cooperation and coordination between public and private sectors is necessary for successful humanitarian relief, that impactful relief can only be achieved by working with local communities, and that "good health is necessary for productive and prosperous societies."

"In light of the recent disasters that have shaken our friends and neighbors in Latin America and the Caribbean, MedShare is especially glad to announce our partnership with PAHO Foundation," said Charles Redding, CEO and President of MedShare. "As we work to help people in affected areas recover and rebuild, we know that our organizations' combined efforts will enable stronger health systems and healthier communities to grow out of these tragedies. In our 20 years of operation, we have seen time and time again how cooperative organizations working together with local communities can accomplish incredible things. We look forward to the kind of lasting and positive impact that PAHO Foundation and MedShare will make for public health."

"A meeting to share perspectives on the complex response to the devastating hurricanes and earthquakes that wreaked havoc across the Americas was the main catalyst wcj behind the strategic partnership between PAHO Foundation and MedShare. In addition to other long-term joint initiatives, the Foundation is honored to embark upon a disaster recovery campaign with MedShare to aid impacted areas. Our collaboration will be critical in enabling the fundamentals of health care for families and communities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean," PAHO Foundation President and CEO Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson said. "This partnership, solidified through the signing of our MoU, is tremendous in terms of the support and results we will be able to achieve by joining forces. We look forward to a thriving and mutually beneficial partnership aimed at fostering healthy futures!"

About MedShare

MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world.  And this year, MedShare is celebrating 20 years of impacting its local and global communities. For more information, please visit the organization's website at www.medshare.org.

About PAHO Foundation

Improving the health and wellbeing of the people of the Americas is at the heart of PAHO Foundation's (http://www.pahofoundation.org/) work. As an independent nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, we are committed to enabling better health and a brighter future for people across the region. Our mission is to develop programs, share insight, and collaborate with experts and partners to have a profound, positive impact on seemingly intractable public health problems that threaten the health and prosperity of people in the Americas.
Click to Share