MedShare and PAHO Foundation Begin Partnership to Advance Global Health
The organizations seek to improve access to quality healthcare and rebuild health systems following the recent disasters in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The partnership, signed on September 29th, was established by MedShare CEO and President, Charles Redding, and PAHO Foundation President and CEO, Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson. Both organizations are actively responding to recent natural disasters and resulting public health crises in the Americas. The success of each organization's response to these disasters can be attributed to their shared beliefs: that cooperation and coordination between public and private sectors is necessary for successful humanitarian relief, that impactful relief can only be achieved by working with local communities, and that "good health is necessary for productive and prosperous societies."
"In light of the recent disasters that have shaken our friends and neighbors in Latin America and the Caribbean, MedShare is especially glad to announce our partnership with PAHO Foundation,"
"A meeting to share perspectives on the complex response to the devastating hurricanes and earthquakes that wreaked havoc across the Americas was the main catalyst wcj behind the strategic partnership between PAHO Foundation and MedShare. In addition to other long-term joint initiatives, the Foundation is honored to embark upon a disaster recovery campaign with MedShare to aid impacted areas. Our collaboration will be critical in enabling the fundamentals of health care for families and communities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean," PAHO Foundation President and CEO Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson said. "This partnership, solidified through the signing of our MoU, is tremendous in terms of the support and results we will be able to achieve by joining forces. We look forward to a thriving and mutually beneficial partnership aimed at fostering healthy futures!"
About MedShare
MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. And this year, MedShare is celebrating 20 years of impacting its local and global communities. For more information, please visit the organization's website at www.medshare.org.
About PAHO Foundation
Improving the health and wellbeing of the people of the Americas is at the heart of PAHO Foundation's (http://www.pahofoundation.org/
