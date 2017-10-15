News By Tag
New single "Dio lo sa", dedicated to the weakest
Composer guitarist Enzo Crotti presents his new song dedicated to solidarity among people "Dio lo sa".
"The question of solidarity between people is something very present, which will probably be for the next years, given the size of the phenomenon of migration of refugees and economic migrants seeking better living conditions. Finding a solution to this problem is perhaps out of the reach of people who are often not even aware of what is going to be, in any case wcj being solidarity is a basis for human coexistence and survival, something that everyone could either need". (Enzo Crotti)
The song "Dio lo sa" is available on the official website of Enzo Crotti and major web music store.
Visit http://www.enzocrotti.com for details.
