New single "Dio lo sa", dedicated to the weakest

Composer guitarist Enzo Crotti presents his new song dedicated to solidarity among people "Dio lo sa".
 
 
Dio lo sa - cover-MEDIUM
REGGIO EMILIA, Italy - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- "Dio lo sa" is a song composed by Enzo Crotti, recorded with tuning to 432 Hz. The lyrics of this song tell of the delicate problem of solidarity and refugees. The tuning used for this recording is tempered to give the song the most recognizable sound and concentrate so listening to the text. In this song the lyric naturally plays a major role in involving the body and mind in the experience of listening to music.

"The question of solidarity between people is something very present, which will probably be for the next years, given the size of the phenomenon of migration of refugees and economic migrants seeking better living conditions. Finding a solution to this problem is perhaps out of the reach of people who are often not even aware of what is going to be, in any case wcj being solidarity is a basis for human coexistence and survival, something that everyone could either need". (Enzo Crotti)

The song "Dio lo sa" is available on the official website of Enzo Crotti and major web music store.

Visit http://www.enzocrotti.com for details.
