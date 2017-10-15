News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CNet Training Approved as an Associate College
CNet Training is proud to announce it has been awarded Associate College status by Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in Cambridge, UK.
The Masters Degree qualification will still be awarded by ARU with a full graduation ceremony and it continues to be recognised with the same academic integrity of all other ARU qualifications. The Associate College status carries with it robust quality and academic standards, which CNet is proud to uphold. ARU undertake on-going inspections to ensure the program continues to reach their quality standards, and, being a CNet program, it also conforms to the ISO standard that CNet adheres to. This quality focus ensures learners can be confident that they are receiving the best education possible. The Masters Degree is designed in collaboration with the industry, it's dynamic content is constantly refreshed to ensure it reflects the very latest needs of the industry. Plus, being such a high level program, at level seven, it really does create the worlds' elite data centre professionals. No other program offers data centre professionals this high level leadership and management education tailored to the data centre sector.
The three year Masters Degree is a level seven program which sits at the top of CNet's world renowned Global Digital Infrastructure Education Framework. The distance learning delivery of the program means that learners can study at times that are convenient to them, yet they can still easily communicate with their tutors and each other wherever they are in the world.
Successful completion of the degree culminates in a graduation ceremony to receive the Masters Degree in Data Centre Leadership wcj and Management in the famous city of Cambridge.
CNet's CEO, Andrew Stevens said: "We have had a close working relationship with ARU for a number of years now and we both have always had common aims – to deliver the best education at the highest quality. Being an Associate College will provide reassurance to degree learners as we now have full responsibility for the program content and delivery and we'll utilise our network of global industry influencers to help plan and deliver the content of the program, allowing them to reflect on their experience and share this with the learners. This not only makes the program unique, it allows us to constantly update the content to ensure it reflects the very latest trends and industry focusses."
Anglia Ruskin University, Vice Chancellor, Professor Iain Martin said: "Our relationship with CNet Training is highly valued and we commend them on achieving the highly acclaimed status of an Associate College with the tremendous academic rigour this requires".
CNet's Higher and Further Education Principal, Dr. Terri Simpkin, said: "This is fantastic news for both CNet and ARU. Becoming an Associate College allows us to have more focus and control over the content of the Masters Degree, which seems natural considering CNet's extensive experience, reputation and contacts within the data centre sector. ARU will continue to oversee the program and we will continue to work closely with the university."
For more information on CNet's programs, please go to www.cnet-training.com or call 01284 767100.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse