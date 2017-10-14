Tiffany Studios floor lamp with Magnolia shade expected to make $300,000-$600,000 at McInnis auction

A Tiffany Studios floor lamp with a Magnolia shade is conservatively estimated at $300,000-$600,000, while an oil on canvas painting by Raffaello Sorbi (It., 1844-1931) and a huge circa 1905 Tiffany cut glass punch bowl should also do well.