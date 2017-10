Eric Edelman of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance presents at Scituate Council on Aging

The presentation was entitled "Exercise and You" and was part of the Council's Aging Mastery Program.

Scituate COA aging mastery program lecture

End

-- Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide comprehensive treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties was recently invited to present a lecture on "Exercise and You" to the Scituate Council on Aging.The presentation was part of the Council's Aging Mastery Program, a 10-week program addressing a wide range of topics related to aging.Edelman provided his audience with information about the variety of exercises, their importance, safety measures and how best to design an exercise program to fit individual needs and goals.Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, wcj vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com Eric Edelman, owner of Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance presents program on "Exercise and You" to the Scituate COA