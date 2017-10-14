News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Eric Edelman of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance presents at Scituate Council on Aging
The presentation was entitled "Exercise and You" and was part of the Council's Aging Mastery Program.
The presentation was part of the Council's Aging Mastery Program, a 10-week program addressing a wide range of topics related to aging.
Edelman provided his audience with information about the variety of exercises, their importance, safety measures and how best to design an exercise program to fit individual needs and goals.
About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, wcj vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-
PHOTO: Eric Edelman, owner of Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance presents program on "Exercise and You" to the Scituate COA
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse