 
News By Tag
* South Shore physical therapy
* South Shore sports medicine
* South Shore health care
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Norwell
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


Eric Edelman of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance presents at Scituate Council on Aging

The presentation was entitled "Exercise and You" and was part of the Council's Aging Mastery Program.
 
 
Scituate COA aging mastery program lecture
Scituate COA aging mastery program lecture
NORWELL, Mass. - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide comprehensive treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties was recently invited to present a lecture on "Exercise and You" to the Scituate Council on Aging.

The presentation was part of the Council's Aging Mastery Program, a 10-week program addressing a wide range of topics related to aging.

Edelman provided his audience with information about the variety of exercises, their importance, safety measures and how best to design an exercise program to fit individual needs and goals.

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They  offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, wcj vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com

PHOTO:  Eric Edelman, owner of Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance presents program on "Exercise and You" to the Scituate COA
End
Source:Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:South Shore physical therapy, South Shore sports medicine, South Shore health care
Industry:Health
Location:Norwell - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share