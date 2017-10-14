News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Flame Broiler Undergoes National Rebrand For Fresh New Look
Healthy, Casual Dining Concept Serves Up New Logo and Interior Design
This is the first interior change since Flame Broiler's 1995 inception, which will streamline the chain's appearance and reinforce its focus on a simple, health restaurant concept with a cleaner look and feel on all visual aspects of the brand.
The rebrand includes a vibrant and simplified new logo and refurbished interiors featuring an open floor plan design aesthetic that will showcase an open-concept kitchen and assembly line so guests will be able to watch the restaurant staff members prepare their meal. Existing restaurants have been given the option to adopt the new floor plan as well. To allow for easier eating, Flame Broiler has also adopted new 100 percent recyclable bowls with a larger width for easier mixing and eating.
Flame Broiler's rebrand also includes changes toward a more lively and user-friendly menu board to eliminate confusion and improve the ordering experience by offering step-by-step instructions to allow guests to build their perfect bowl. The new menu boards clearly display calorie content and ingredients by providing the amount of protein in every size bowl and plate, in addition to the option to forego rice altogether and opt for all vegetables.
Moving wcj forward, all new franchise locations will incorporate this new look and feel, while many of the new locations will also feature a drive-thru option for additional convenience on-the-go. Flame Broiler is quickly approaching 200 locations, with the change coming as it expands nationally.
"Our re-branding efforts aren't only about a new look and feel," said Young Lee, CEO and founder of Flame Broiler. "The intention of these changes is to emphasize Flame Broiler's core values – serving simple, healthy food to consumers in hopes that it results in an overall healthier lifestyle. Whether that be to reduce weight loss, strokes, heart attacks or cholesterol, we are happy to give our customers healthy options at an affordable price."
Flame Broiler's menu features delicious rice bowls that start at only 140 calories. The bowls are made with non-GMO white or brown rice, Angus beef, all-natural chicken or organic charbroiled tofu, freshly blanched vegetables, and topped with chopped green onions. For an added flavor kick, guests are invited to top bowls off with Flame Broiler's proprietary Korean BBQ-inspired Magic Sauce, or any of the hot, double hot, or triple hot sauces.
For more information, please visit https://www.flamebroilerusa.com/
About Flame Broiler:
Founded in 1995, Flame Broiler is a quick-service restaurant franchise that is loyal to its tradition of serving simple, healthy fast food at an affordable price point. Its menu consists of white or brown steamed rice, organic tofu, choice Angus beef and all-natural chicken, as well as vegetables. Additionally, the concept uses no dairy and or fryers. Flame Broiler was ranked #329 in the 2015 Franchise Times Next 200+ listing as well Bond's Top 100 Franchises of 2015. Additional accolades include USA Today's Top 50 Franchises for Minorities from 2010-2013. Started in Orange County, California by Young Lee, Flame Broiler has grown to more than 190 restaurants throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma, Idaho, Florida and now North Carolina.
Contact
Jenna Seelig
***@konnectagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse