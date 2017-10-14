News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BWX Acquires Andalou Naturals, The No. 1 Selling Facial Skin Care Brand In The US Natural Channel
The best-selling natural beauty brand Andalou Naturals will join forces with Mineral Fusion and Australia's leading natural skin care brand Sukin to become BWX Brands USA.
The company has a comprehensive product portfolio and distribution network in North America, Europe and Asia, with over 125 SKU's sold in more than 15,000 doors including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, CVS, and Ulta Beauty.
BWX Limited (Australian Stock Exchange: BWX) has entered into an agreement to acquire Andalou Naturals, Inc. (Andalou Naturals)
"Today marks an exciting next chapter and we're proud to join BWX Ltd with a shared vision for a mission driven natural business on a global scale." said Co-CEO Mark Egide.
Stacey Kelly Egide, founder and Co-CEO added: "When we launched Andalou Naturals it was with the intention to build an empowerment brand with a sustainable source of revenue for social responsibility. Our new partnership with BWX Ltd aligns with our vision, values and purpose in a meaningful way for future growth."
Melbourne, Australia – BWX Limited is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Andalou Naturals. A California-based business, Andalou Naturals is a leading growth brand of skin, hair and body care brand inspired by innovative product development and quality natural ingredients.
Andalou Naturals has a strong distribution network in the US with a presence across many key retailers, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, ULTA, Target and CVS, and is the number one selling facial skin care brand in the US natural channel.
BWX Chief Executive Officer, Mr. John Humble, said "The acquisition of Andalou Naturals is strategically and financially compelling for BWX. Andalou Naturals is a business that is strongly aligned to our goal of becoming a global leader in the natural beauty and personal care markets and will deliver long-term value to our shareholders."
"The high-quality management team at Andalou Naturals have achieved great success with the business in the US and Canada, creating a brand that is the number one selling facial skin care brand in the US natural channel and is expanding its distribution into the ecommerce, mass and grocery channels. The Andalou Naturals brand is highly complementary to BWX's existing portfolio, adding a portfolio of 125+ SKUs inspired by Nature's Intelligence®
The key management of Andalou Naturals have committed to the business for the next 4 years.
The acquisition broadens and diversifies BWX's distribution footprint across geographies and channels, with the combined business having a strong presence in key retailers across Australia, the UK, the US and Canada, creating the ability to further expand distribution of the Andalou Naturals brand as well as BWX's other brands.
In particular, the acquisition creates a quality US distribution network, adding key retailers such as Target, CVS, Kroger and Walgreens and is capable of supporting the entry of other BWX brands into the USA
Media Enquiries:
Australia – Genevieve Milesi gm@mileconsult.com.au
North America - Ivy Menard media@andalou.com
About Andalou Naturals
Andalou Naturals wcj is inspired by Nature's Intelligence®
About Andalou Naturals Founders
Advocating for the consumer is nothing new to Stacey Kelly Egide and Mark Egide, founders of Andalou Naturals. For over 30 years these visionary partners have been creating category defining brands that have changed how the consumer shops for beauty and personal care. In 1989, the Egide's launched their own start-up with the first meaningful cruelty-free cosmetic line in the US, Beauty Without Cruelty. In 1999, they created Avalon Organics, the first certified organic personal care line and successfully lobbied California to legislate organic standards for personal care products. Through the years their iconic brands including Avalon Organics, Alba Botanica, Alba Hawaiian, Sonoma Soap Company, Un-petroleum, and The San Francisco Soap Company have become household names for natural product enthusiasts. Andalou Naturals, the first Non-GMO Project Verified beauty brand, is the ultimate culmination of their many years developing meaningful policy and healthy products partnered with their deep commitment to uplifting people and the planet.
The brand is sold primarily in the U.S. and Canada through natural health and beauty channels, as well as distributed to 22 different countries worldwide. To learn more about Andalou Naturals products and shop online for their products: http://www.andalou.com.
Find out what Andalou Naturals is up to by following them online at http://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Ivy Menard
***@andalou.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse