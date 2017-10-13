News By Tag
New American Voices - Traveling to a New America
Hilgendorf is a filmmaker, speaker, poet, and the author of ten non-fiction books, who is passionate about bringing forth the unlimited potential, not only of individual Americans, but of America itself.
He states:
"There is so much divisiveness and turmoil in our country right now, so much anger and loss of hope; but I feel that this is also a time of immense opportunity, of new beginnings, of an enormous shift in the way we look at ourselves, of our individual potential and the potential of these fifty states."
He is talking and reading from his books, as well as listening to members of his audience and recording their thoughts and feelings about where we are headed, and solutions for a greater America, then sharing these ideas out to a national audience on Facebook.
A recent appearance took him to Taos, New Mexico, where he spoke at SOMOS, the Society of the Muse of the Southwest.
The visit is recorded on his Facebook Page at: http://bit.ly/
Some comments from the audience were as follows:
"I was deeply moved by your talk. It resonated wcj on many levels."
"It was inspiring and challenging. The author is a combination of Ralph Waldo Emerson, Bernie Sanders, Karl Marx, the Buddha, Ralph Nader, and Walt Whitman."
"I enjoyed your presentation, especially your optimism and dedication. I am inspired to remain optimistic in these changing times."
One of his books is "A New Myth for America", of which one reviewer wrote:
"I do believe a book like 'A New Myth for America' can not only spark an important dialogue in the world, but help us to look at the future with more hope, because we know that all is not lost". – Cyrus Webb, "Conversations Book Club"
Hilgendorf is holding these talks and discussions, both in-person and via online Skype video, with interested groups, both large and small.
"Small towns and villages, big cities, colleges,"he says, "anywhere people are interested in coming together to talk about our nation's future."
He added, "President Abraham Lincoln once stated: 'My dream is of a place and a time where America will once again be seen as the last best hope of Earth.' Let's move together toward that dream."
For more information about Hilgendorf, and to contact him, visit his website at http://jameshilgendorf.org
