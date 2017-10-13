News By Tag
Unicorn Children's Foundation "Drags Out Acceptance" with Its Halloween Masquerade
Event Chairman Max Tucci along with Unicorn's President Gregory Fried (Gregory's Fine Jewelry), Eddie Dominguez (LA Sweetz), Kurtis Lutz (MODA Salon) and Derek Morrell (Ouzo Bay) will transform into dazzling "divas" with the goal of raising the most "votes" (dollars) in support of the Foundation. Every $10 = 1 vote and the Diva with the most total votes (online and night of) will win the coveted Unicorn stiletto trophy, title of Queen of the Night, and lifetime bragging rights.
A big THANK YOU to our 5 leading men and also our sponsors: Backer Aboud Poliakoff & Foelster, LLP, Tish Kitch Photography, Simply the Best Magazine, United Capital, CryoGym, Gina Tucci, Condor Dental by Dr. Marco A. Contreras, Bambu Nonprofit Strategies, Ezina Guitar Goddess, and Polished Woman. Members of the community are invited to attend at $150 (VIP seating, exclusive photo op with Divas, 2 drinks, dinner & show), and $100 (2 drinks, dinner & show). Vote for your favorite "Queen of the Night" on our website - $10 Donation = 1 vote.
Guests are encouraged to dress up because there WILL be a costume contest; the guest winner of the costume contest will win a great prize!
"Lips is proud to raise funds and awareness for a variety of worthy local causes and organizations,"
Come support your favorite Diva and help make an impact! For tickets, to vote, and for additional information, please visit http://www.UnicornChildrensFoundation.org or call 561-620-9377 x 302.
About the Unicorn Children's Foundation
Unicorn Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization providing education, awareness and funding opportunities to organizations for special needs wcj children in an effort to help kids excel in the community. For millions of special needs children with developmental, communication and learning challenges, finding a cure is like chasing a rainbow in that a cure remains elusive. The Unicorn Children's Foundation is expanding the collective special needs community to help acknowledge, celebrate and integrate the special qualities possessed by neurodiverse children with Autism, ADHD, Bipolar, Asperger's, Dyslexia and other learning disorders.
About Lips Fort Lauderdale
Six nights a week and every Sunday afternoon, Lips serves up delicious food and Las Vegas style drag entertainment. Lips is the perfect place for a bachelorette party or to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or even a divorce with an amazing cast of characters, including show hostesses Amanda Austin, Daisy Deadpetals, Nicolette, Misty Eyes, Twa La Rouge and Velvet LeNore. The fun never ends at Lips, with sister locations in New York, San Diego, Atlanta and Chicago, opening in 2017. Lips is located at 1421 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park, about one-mile east of I-95. For more information about Lips, call 954-567-0987 or visit www.lipsusa.com
Unicorn Children's Foundation
Amy Mann
***@unicornchildrensfoundation.org
