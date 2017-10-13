 
News By Tag
* Neurodiversity
* Autism
* Drag Show
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boca Raton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Unicorn Children's Foundation "Drags Out Acceptance" with Its Halloween Masquerade

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Neurodiversity
* Autism
* Drag Show

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Boca Raton - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Unicorn Children's Foundation is excited to announce the return of its acclaimed and much enjoyed cabaret-themed role reversal drag show, which will be held on Sunday, October 29th from 6:30pm-10:00pm at LIPS Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Proceeds from "Halloween Masquerade" will directly support programs that help children and families that are challenged with special needs, such as Autism, Dyslexia and other learning disorders.

Event Chairman Max Tucci along with Unicorn's President Gregory Fried (Gregory's Fine Jewelry), Eddie Dominguez (LA Sweetz), Kurtis Lutz (MODA Salon) and Derek Morrell (Ouzo Bay) will transform into dazzling "divas" with the goal of raising the most "votes" (dollars) in support of the Foundation.  Every $10 = 1 vote and the Diva with the most total votes (online and night of) will win the coveted Unicorn stiletto trophy, title of Queen of the Night, and lifetime bragging rights.

A big THANK YOU to our 5 leading men and also our sponsors: Backer Aboud Poliakoff & Foelster, LLP, Tish Kitch Photography, Simply the Best Magazine, United Capital, CryoGym, Gina Tucci, Condor Dental by Dr. Marco A. Contreras, Bambu Nonprofit Strategies, Ezina Guitar Goddess, and Polished Woman.  Members of the community are invited to attend at $150 (VIP seating, exclusive photo op with Divas, 2 drinks, dinner & show), and $100 (2 drinks, dinner & show).  Vote for your favorite "Queen of the Night" on our website - $10 Donation = 1 vote.

Guests are encouraged to dress up because there WILL be a costume contest; the guest winner of the costume contest will win a great prize!

"Lips is proud to raise funds and awareness for a variety of worthy local causes and organizations," said Yvonne Lamé, Lips founder and co-owner. "Our dining concept creates the perfect backdrop to celebrate any occasion and it gives us great pleasure to present this opportunity for Unicorn Children's Foundation."

Come support your favorite Diva and help make an impact!  For tickets, to vote, and for additional information, please visit http://www.UnicornChildrensFoundation.org or call 561-620-9377 x 302.

###

About the Unicorn Children's Foundation

Unicorn Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization providing education, awareness and funding opportunities to organizations for special needs wcj children in an effort to help kids excel in the community.  For millions of special needs children with developmental, communication and learning challenges, finding a cure is like chasing a rainbow in that a cure remains elusive. The Unicorn Children's Foundation is expanding the collective special needs community to help acknowledge, celebrate and integrate the special qualities possessed by neurodiverse children with Autism, ADHD, Bipolar, Asperger's, Dyslexia and other learning disorders.

About Lips Fort Lauderdale

Six nights a week and every Sunday afternoon, Lips serves up delicious food and Las Vegas style drag entertainment. Lips is the perfect place for a bachelorette party or to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or even a divorce with an amazing cast of characters, including show hostesses Amanda Austin, Daisy Deadpetals, Nicolette, Misty Eyes, Twa La Rouge and Velvet LeNore. The fun never ends at Lips, with sister locations in New York, San Diego, Atlanta and Chicago, opening in 2017. Lips is located at 1421 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park, about one-mile east of I-95. For more information about Lips, call 954-567-0987 or visit www.lipsusa.com

Contact
Unicorn Children's Foundation
Amy Mann
***@unicornchildrensfoundation.org
End
Source:
Email:***@unicornchildrensfoundation.org Email Verified
Tags:Neurodiversity, Autism, Drag Show
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Unicorn Children's Foundation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share