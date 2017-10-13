News By Tag
Webcam and Microphone Protection for Mac with the new Camera Guard 2 Professional
ProtectStar Inc today announces the new Camera Guard 2 Professional for Mac, an important update to their popular security solution created to protect any Mac's web camera and microphone against access by hackers, spyware, or malware.
Camera Guard 2 Professional sits quietly in the background, monitoring the Mac's built-in microphone and webcam for any unauthorized access attempts. The app efficiently blocks any detected attempts, while also alerting the Mac user to the attempts. The utility blocks both known and unknown attacks methods, thanks to its exclusive "Deep Detective" feature.
"When we discovered that illegal monitoring of Mac users via their computer's microphone and camera was on the rise we created Camera Guard 2016, which offered complete protection against unauthorized access of your Mac's camera and microphone,"
The new version of the app offers numerous new features, including improved access detection, protection against Mac ransomware, a whitelist for allowed apps and processes, and support for the Apple's Touch ID sensor that's found wcj on the latest models of the MacBook Pro.
Camera Guard 2 Professional's malware protection monitors the data stored on a Mac's hard drive. The app detects changes to monitored files and folders, or when ransomware attempts to encrypt the protected data, and immediately notifies the user.
Features:
* Web camera protection
* Pop-Up notifications regarding security breaches
* Logfile protocol
* Microphone protection
* Deep Detective(TM)
* Protection against known and unknown attack attempts
* Protection against Mac ransomware
* File and folder monitoring
* Whitelist
* Passcode protection
* Supports Touch ID on compatible MacBook Pro models
* 24/7 Support by e-Mail
Camera Guard 2 Professional still includes ProtectStar's better than ever exclusive "Deep Detective" feature, which monitors all attempted access to any protected Mac. While offering proactive protection that is similar to other companies' firewall or intrusion detection utilities, Deep Detective also reports and protects against both known and unknown attacks, via its modern heuristic methods.
While offering comprehensive protection against monitoring and malware, Camera Guard 2 Professional has been built from the ground up to be a lightweight yet powerful solution, which places minimal demands on any Mac's available resources. Use of the computer's processing power, battery power, available memory, and disk space are kept to a minimum. The app will never slow the performance of any Mac it is installed on.
"We're excited about the new protection abilities we've included in the latest version of Camera Guard," says Niklas Mayle, Security Manager of the Development Team at ProtectStar. "Not only can our users rest easy that they aren't being monitored by the bad guys via their own Mac, they can also prevent ransomware attacks by those same bad guys with just a few clicks of their mouse!"
Device Requirements:
* Mac OS 10.11 or higher (Supports macOS High Sierra)
* 64-bit Processor
* 50 MB
* Internet connection for activation and updates
Camera Guard 2 Professional for Mac is $29.90 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and includes 12-months of updates/upgrades and technical support. A Care Plan is also available for $59.90 USD, and includes 3-years of updates/upgrades and premium technical support
Camera Guard 2 Professional for Mac: https://www.protectstar.com/
ProtectStar website: https://www.protectstar.com
