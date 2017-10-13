 
Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


REVE Antivirus Appoints RT&T as its Official Distribution Partner for M.P

REVE Antivirus Signs distribution agreement with RT&T India for distribution of its product line across Madhya Pradesh.
 
 
REVE Antivirus Sales Head Sushant Pawar with RT&T India Team
REVE Antivirus Sales Head Sushant Pawar with RT&T India Team
 
BUKIT BATOK, Singapore - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- IT Security Provider, REVE Antivirus has announced RT&T, which is a well-known IT distributor, as its distribution partner for Madhya Pradesh. The product line of REVE Antivirus including all the three versions i.e. Antivirus, Internet Security and Total Security will now be available through RT&T. In the last few months, REVE Antivirus has covered several prominent regions in India including Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, etc.

Announcing the signing of Distribution Agreement, The CEO of REVE Antivirus, Mr. Sanjit Chatterjee said "The growing market demand for Internet Security Products has led us to continue adding to our network of valuable distribution partners. RT&T has an established market presence in M.P. and they will be a good partner for our distribution across the state."

The Managing Director of RT&T, Mr. R.K. Soni, commented "The antivirus market is growing rapidly and it is exciting to partner with a well-known wcj IT Security Brand. Our technical capabilities, industry knowledge and market presence will be a tremendous complement to REVE Antivirus's proven IT Security products."

REVE Antivirus has been able to make its mark in the market due to its excellent set of features including Turbo Scan technology that detects and removes malware quickly, Parental Control with live Notification on Mobile App, PC Tune-up, etc.

About REVE Antivirus:

REVE Antivirus is a vertical of REVE Group with its headquarters in Singapore & Software Development Centres in India & Bangladesh. With its presence across 10 countries, REVE Group currently services customers in more than 80 nations.  A Microsoft approved product, REVE Antivirus has gained certification from VB100 a security information portal, testing, and certification body and OPSWAT, a San Francisco-based software company.

About RT&T India

RT&T Services was founded in 1999 in Indore. We are the leading solution providers of Security Product services for Madhya Pradesh. The company's goal is to provide the latest infrastructure and security products to channel partners and customers with the latest technology and reliable service support and knowledge.

For more information & media queries, please email at media@reveantivirus.com
