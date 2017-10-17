News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sobriety Rocks Pompano Beach To Put A Face On Recovery
November 10-11,2017 - Sobriety Rocks Festival & Community Meet & Greet - Enjoy Live Music, Food, and Fellowship at the 101 Club 700 SW 10th St. Pompano Beach, Florida, 33060
November 10, 8PM 101 Club 700 SW 10th St. Pompano Beach, Florida, 33060 - Meet and Greet Speakers:
Peter Keys of Lynyrd Skynyrd
Robert Gluck - Marchman Act Attorney
Lyle Fried, CAP, ICADC, CHC
John Giordano, CCJS, MAC, CAP
SoberMap
Rare Patient Voice
Janet Colbert, Stopp Now
Music Performed By Sobriety Unplugged:
Paul Wilson
Matt Wilkof
Michael Mostel
Stacey Hampton
Jam Alker
EDUCATIONAL – It's dedicated to providing our community with addiction prevention and education information to help families, community outreach leaders and anyone who suffers with drug addiction and alcoholism.
Sobriety Rocks November 11, 2017 (2PM-8PM) – Enjoy Live Music, Food, and Fellowship 101 Club 700 SW 10th St. Pompano Beach, Florida, 33060
101 Club Fundraiser $10.00 (Suggested Donation) – Pay At Time Of Entry. 100% Of All PROCEEDS FROM THE GATE TO BENEFIT THE 101 CLUB 501(c)(3) Gates Open @ 1:30PM
Festival Schedule;
1:40PM Speaker - Janet Colbert - Stopp Now
1:45PM Speaker – Rick Riccardi (Fellowship Living)
1:50PM Speaker - Rare Patient Voice
2:00PM – Paul Wilson & Friends
2:50PM Speaker – John Lehman wcj (FARR)
3:00PM – Neon
3:50PM Speaker – John Giordano (Recovery Educator)
4:00PM – The Promises Band - Broward
4:50PM Speaker – SoberMap App
5:00PM – The Wilkof Project
5:50PM Speaker – Tim Ryan (From Dope To Hope)
6:00PM – Crush Band-Florida (2017 RIR Band Of The Year)
6:50PM Speaker – Robert Gluck - Marchman Act Attorney
6:55PM Speaker - John Hollis (RIR Co-Founder)
7:00PM – The Groove Live
8PM– RIR ALL-STAR BAND Featuring; Anthony Fellows, Joseph Antonelli,Peter Keys and more to be announced. See Event @ https://www.facebook.com/
ALL FESTIVALS AND EVENTS ARE PAID FOR AND PRODUCED
BY Rockers In Recovery® - Radio and Productions Inc. and our Special Events Partners.
Rockers In Recovery® - Trademarked & Privately Owned Media Company. No use of trademark in any form is allowed. http://www.rockersinrecovery.com
Media Contact
Lori sullivan
786-488-6984
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 17, 2017