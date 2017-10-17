 
News By Tag
* Sobriety
* Music
* Festival
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pompano Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Sobriety Rocks Pompano Beach To Put A Face On Recovery

November 10-11,2017 - Sobriety Rocks Festival & Community Meet & Greet - Enjoy Live Music, Food, and Fellowship at the 101 Club 700 SW 10th St. Pompano Beach, Florida, 33060
 
 
Paul Wilson - Sobriety Unplugged Photo By Christina Lee Wilkof
Paul Wilson - Sobriety Unplugged Photo By Christina Lee Wilkof
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sobriety
Music
Festival

Industry:
Event

Location:
Pompano Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- "Recovery is a Process" and Rockers In Recovery has amassed some epic speakers on the topic. This is to help our south Florida community know that help, hope, and recovery are possible from addiction.

November 10, 8PM  101 Club 700 SW 10th St. Pompano Beach, Florida, 33060 - Meet and Greet Speakers:
Peter Keys of Lynyrd Skynyrd
Robert Gluck - Marchman Act Attorney
Lyle Fried, CAP, ICADC, CHC
John Giordano, CCJS, MAC, CAP
SoberMap
Rare Patient Voice
Janet Colbert, Stopp Now

Music Performed By Sobriety Unplugged:
Paul Wilson
Matt Wilkof
Michael Mostel
Stacey Hampton
Jam Alker

EDUCATIONAL – It's dedicated to providing our community with addiction prevention and education information to help families, community outreach leaders and anyone who suffers with drug addiction and alcoholism.

Sobriety Rocks November 11, 2017 (2PM-8PM) – Enjoy Live Music, Food, and Fellowship 101 Club 700 SW 10th St. Pompano Beach, Florida, 33060

101 Club Fundraiser $10.00 (Suggested Donation) – Pay At Time Of Entry. 100% Of All PROCEEDS FROM THE GATE TO BENEFIT THE 101 CLUB 501(c)(3) Gates Open @ 1:30PM

Festival Schedule;
1:40PM Speaker - Janet Colbert - Stopp Now
1:45PM Speaker – Rick Riccardi (Fellowship Living)
1:50PM Speaker - Rare Patient Voice
2:00PM – Paul Wilson & Friends
2:50PM Speaker – John Lehman wcj (FARR)
3:00PM – Neon
3:50PM Speaker – John Giordano (Recovery Educator)
4:00PM – The Promises Band - Broward
4:50PM Speaker – SoberMap App
5:00PM – The Wilkof Project
5:50PM Speaker – Tim Ryan (From Dope To Hope)
6:00PM – Crush Band-Florida (2017 RIR Band Of The Year)
6:50PM Speaker – Robert Gluck - Marchman Act Attorney
6:55PM Speaker -  John Hollis (RIR Co-Founder)
7:00PM – The Groove Live
8PM– RIR ALL-STAR BAND Featuring; Anthony Fellows, Joseph Antonelli,Peter Keys and more to be announced. See Event @ https://www.facebook.com/events/1625308317531692/

ALL FESTIVALS AND EVENTS ARE PAID FOR AND PRODUCED
BY Rockers In Recovery® - Radio and Productions Inc. and our Special Events Partners.

Rockers In Recovery® - Trademarked & Privately Owned Media Company. No use of trademark in any form is allowed. http://www.rockersinrecovery.com

Media Contact
Lori sullivan
786-488-6984
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Sobriety, Music, Festival
Industry:Event
Location:Pompano Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 17, 2017
Rockers In Recovery® PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share