Sobriety Rocks Pompano Beach To Put A Face On Recovery

November 10-11,2017 - Sobriety Rocks Festival & Community Meet & Greet - Enjoy Live Music, Food, and Fellowship at the 101 Club 700 SW 10th St. Pompano Beach, Florida, 33060

-- "Recovery is a Process" and Rockers In Recovery has amassed some epic speakers on the topic. This is to help our south Florida community know that help, hope, and recovery are possible from addiction.Peter Keys of Lynyrd SkynyrdRobert Gluck - Marchman Act AttorneyLyle Fried, CAP, ICADC, CHCJohn Giordano, CCJS, MAC, CAPSoberMapRare Patient VoiceJanet Colbert, Stopp NowMusic Performed By Sobriety Unplugged:Paul WilsonMatt WilkofMichael MostelStacey HamptonJam AlkerEDUCATIONAL – It's dedicated to providing our community with addiction prevention and education information to help families, community outreach leaders and anyone who suffers with drug addiction and alcoholism.– Enjoy Live Music, Food, and Fellowship 101 Club 700 SW 10th St. Pompano Beach, Florida, 33060101 Club Fundraiser $10.00 (Suggested Donation) – Pay At Time Of Entry. 100% Of All PROCEEDS FROM THE GATE TO BENEFIT THE 101 CLUB 501(c)(3) Gates Open @ 1:30PMFestival Schedule;1:40PM Speaker - Janet Colbert - Stopp Now1:45PM Speaker – Rick Riccardi (Fellowship Living)1:50PM Speaker - Rare Patient Voice2:00PM – Paul Wilson & Friends2:50PM Speaker – John Lehman wcj (FARR)3:00PM – Neon3:50PM Speaker – John Giordano (Recovery Educator)4:00PM – The Promises Band - Broward4:50PM Speaker – SoberMap App5:00PM – The Wilkof Project5:50PM Speaker – Tim Ryan (From Dope To Hope)6:00PM – Crush Band-Florida (2017 RIR Band Of The Year)6:50PM Speaker – Robert Gluck - Marchman Act Attorney6:55PM Speaker - John Hollis (RIR Co-Founder)7:00PM – The Groove Live8PM– RIR ALL-STAR BAND Featuring; Anthony Fellows, Joseph Antonelli,Peter Keys and more to be announced. See Event @ https://www.facebook.com/ events/1625308317531692/ ALL FESTIVALS AND EVENTS ARE PAID FOR AND PRODUCEDBY Rockers In Recovery® - Radio and Productions Inc. and our Special Events Partners.Rockers In Recovery® - Trademarked & Privately Owned Media Company. No use of trademark in any form is allowed. http://www.rockersinrecovery.com