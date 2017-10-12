 
Industry News





Lennar launches Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design and home automation at multiple communities

 
 
INLAND EMPIRE, Calif. - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is excited to launch their new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design and included home automation features at several of their communities across the Inland Empire. Prospective homeshoppers are encouraged to come out and experience life in a new Lennar connected home that now offers home automation by visiting any of the communities the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ design is now offered.

"We've known that smart home features are popular and in demand among today's savvy buyers," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland, "Which is why we are thrilled to now offer it in our newly enhanced Everything's Included® program, along with other stylish and valuable features, all at no additional cost!"

Lennar is launching their home automation program at several communities and cities. Heritage Heights in Menifee, Meadow Creek in Moreno Valley, Rosena Ranch in San Bernardino and The Preserve in Chino.

Lennar is the first builder to offer Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes, which meet the standards for strong, consistent connectivity throughout the entire home set by the Wi-Fi alliance, a global network. The process for creating these homes starts from the design process, where a series of commercial-strength Ruckus Unleashed access points are mapped throughout the home and then built in during the construction wcj process. The result is reliable coverage throughout every square foot of the home.

Adding to the significant value that Lennar's Everything's Included® approach to homebuilding already offers — such as beautiful granite or quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry and stainless steel appliances – buyers will now also receive a wide range of smart products from top manufacturers at no additional cost. These include smart climate control from Honeywell's programmable thermostats, home security with the Ring Video Doorbell, reliable lighting control straight from your smart phone from Lutron, wireless music with a Sonos speaker, connectivity through Amazon's Alexa, hands free front door locks from your smart phone from Baldwin and Kwikset, commercial strength Wi-Fi from Ruckus and seamless integrated control with Samsung SmartThings.

To see where these communities are located, schedule a model home tour or to learn more, visit www.lennar.com/inlandempire (https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/inland-empire).

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable.

Media Contact
Lennar
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
