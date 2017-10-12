 
October 2017





Free Willy Band's W.B. Jones To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wed October 25th, 2017

Free Willy Band's W.B.Jones will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday October 25th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
 
 
Free Willy On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Free Willy On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Free Willy Band's W.B. Jones will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss their new album "Remember The Alamo", thier career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

  Free Willy Band plays a heart-warming acoustic/vocal mix of original Bluegrass crossover and Americana selections. Free Willy was "born" in the Fall of 2016, at The Mixing Room, a recording studio in Nacogdoches, TX. W.B.Jones had been writing songs for many years and wanted to get on with the business of recording them to share with the world. He contacted Jim Taylor at the studio and they began rounding up the best performing/recording artists in Deep East Texas for the project. Jim Taylor is the producer of the record, plays bass and sings harmony; W.B.Jones plays rhythm guitar and sings lead; Spence Peppard plays lead guitar, drums, and sings harmony; Kevin Carter plays the fiddle and mandolin; Steve DeVries plays the banjo and harmonica. W.B.Jones had a vision to create what he calls the "Free Willy Sound" which involves the lead instruments playing "over top of each other" on the breaks, rather than having the instruments "take turns", and to inject lead breaks throughout the songs, including during the vocal parts.

W.B. Jones says of the band's formation "Last fall (2016), I walked into Camp Street Cafe in Crockett, Texas, guitar in tow, to participate in the quarterly acoustic jam session/open mic night event hosted by the Wright family from Kennard, a little town a few miles up the road. I was greeted, enthusiastically by the owners Pipp and Jessica Gillette. The other participants, jamming away, were already lost in the music, but a few turned to smile in acknowledgement wcj of my late arrival. As I stood in the back, I was suddenly moved by the effect of twenty-five or so acoustic instruments playing their various parts in unison, with no real direction other than Margaret Wright facing the others and keeping time with her dulcimer, offering occasional words of encouragement and announcing chord changes for the newer folks. The instrumental chorus that flooded the smallish venue filled me with inspiration, and I determined at that moment that I would dig through my files, recover the songs I had written through these past 40 years or so, pick out my favorites, and attempt to recreate that sound to share with the world."

Besides being a producer, Jimmy is also an accomplished engineer (he started his career after college as the sound guy for Don Williams, and he was the recording and mixing engineer for Willie Nelson's "Nacogdoches" album a dozen or so years ago), and a fine musician, so he signed on as the bass player for the band and began recruiting the remaining cast of characters who are: Spence Peppard on lead guitar and drums; Kevin Carter on fiddle and mandolin; and Steve DeVries on banjo and harmonica. Jimmy and Spence also sing the harmony vocals. W.B. plays rhythm guitar and sings the lead on the other songs.

"This band of (mostly) old men are not only great guys; they are the most talented musicians I've ever had the pleasure of knowing, and they have made the first part of my dream come true (which you are about to listen to, hopefully over and over again). Part II is yet to come: shelves full of awards!, and thanks to my new friends, I now have a Part III as well: Album #2, which we will begin recording this fall." says Jones.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of W.B. Jones and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/see Free Willy Band's W.B. Jones  on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday October 25th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com  from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Free Willy Band on Twitter @FreeWillyBand

The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show

