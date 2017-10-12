 
Industry News





October 2017
Indiegogo Crowdfunding for Spoons Restaurant Expansion to Talent, Grants Pass and Biddle Road

Popular lunch spot in Southern Oregon, Spoons Restaurant, plans expansion to Talent, Grants Pass and Biddle Road in Medford with Indiegogo Crowdfunding campaign
 
 
Listed Under

MEDFORD, Ore. - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern Oregon's most popular natural soup restaurants, Spoons of Medford and Central Point, announced expansion plans including; three, new locations; expanded kitchen and storage facilities at their current, Central Point location; and, a newly launched Indiegogo crowdfunding site to anchor the restaurant's fund-raising efforts. The site seeks to raise almost $54,000.00 to fund the three planned new locations and Central Point expansion.

Spoons is a small, soup restaurant with two current locations. New plans call for the popular restaurant to expand to five locations. The original Spoons is located in downtown Medford at 33 N. Central - on the ground floor of the old Woolworth building - where Christian's Pharmacy used to offer prescriptions. The newest Spoons, which opened in the Spring of this year, is located at 1234 N. 3rd Street, just three blocks from Crater High School. The Medford location is open Monday-through-Friday, from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The Central Point storefront adds the same hours on Saturdays to accommodate weekend customers.

"It has always been our plan to serve the entire Valley," said Merrie Bechtold, founder, CEO and executive chef. "By adding a location in the south Valley; another in Medford; and, our first storefront in Grants Pass, we will be better able to serve the needs of our customer base, and diners that require special diets, like Vegan or Gluten Free, and the freshest of ingredients.

Spoons' goal has always been to create spectacular, extraordinary dishes featuring fresh, locally-sourced, non-GMO ingredients.  With produce selected daily, and thus, the menu changes from day-to-day. Daily menus for both locations are posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Spoons offers customers 30 different soups, in a two-week rotation, throughout the Winter months. In the summer, five lively cold soups are added to the mix. A typical lunch includes: a soup-of-the-day paired with a thoughtfully unique and beautifully constructed salad; one of several homemade gluten-free breads; a couple of "noshes," and the option to add a really big, "pounder potato," filled with Vegan or non-Vegan goodies (think Bacon).

"By organizing our soup and salad rotations, we offer diners a wide-variety of choices, flavors, and pairings prioritizing the freshest and ripest ingredients available on any given day," says Bechtold.  "We also get a little playful with the seasons, our noshes, and our 'pounder potatoes,' while reducing waste." Spoons, she explains, is palate- and earth-friendly.

Visit Indiegogo link here:  https://indiegogo.com/projects/wholesome-nutrition-for-al...

The campaign will be active forabout a month. Indiegogo makes it easy for Spoon's customers, supporters wcj and well-wishers to donate to the expansion campaign - and to make Merrie's growth plan a reality. There will be a series of "rewards" for eight different pledge levels. For a donation of just $10.00, supporters can get on the Spoons email list; receive regular project updates, and be an integral part of the effort. For all higher levels, pledges are rewarded with a variety of tasty treats, meal deals, catering extravaganzas, and philanthropic opportunities (donate your reward to a worthy non-profit).

About Spoons

A sole proprietorship, Spoons was founded on Friday the 13th in 2011, Spoons is a small but growing soup restaurant with locations in the heart of Medford's old downtown at the Woolworth building, 33 N. Central; and, at 1254 N.  3rd Street in Central Point. The original, Medford facility is open from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-through-Friday. Central Point adds Saturday's to make Merrie's fare available on weekends.

