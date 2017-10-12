 
October 2017





Partners4Access launch new Webinar Series for Gene Therapy – Are we ready yet?

Partners4Access (P4A), the specialists in orphan drug access, are launching a new webinar series, in line with their expanding activities in gene therapy.
 
MARYLEBONE, England - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Launching on the 31stth October 2017, at 17.00 BST P4A invites participants to register now to secure their place for this inaugural webinar.

As with most innovative and novel areas, gene-therapy is facing misconceptions guided by hopes, promises, misunderstandings and fear. The first of three webinars will critically review the most common misconceptions of gene-therapy.

Participants will learn how gene therapy differs from mainstream therapies, the unique challenges associated with the approval of gene-therapies and why gene-therapy might not be able to cure every patient.

Sophie Schmitz, Managing Partner P4A said, "Gene therapy is a rapidly developing area and has the potential to change the future treatment landscape. The challenge is that healthcare systems are in their infancy to adopt such wcj innovative therapies. This is where the importance of transparent and independent idea exchange comes in. I am excited that we at Partners4Access are part of a new webinar series designed to help all stakeholders exchange ideas and ultimately help understand the key building blocks to pave the way for new innovative therapies in rare diseases".

Follow this link now to register: http://partners4access.com/events/gene-therapy/
