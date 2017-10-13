News By Tag
Acute Pain Therapies Announces Free Patient Seminars
Acute Pain Therapies in Collaboratiom with RET Physical Therapy Announce FREE Pain Management Patient Seminars: 10/21, 28 & 11/4
10/21 Acute Pain Management | 1310 116th Avenue NE, Suite A Bellevue, WA
10/28 RET Physical Therapy | 11711 NE 12th St., Suite 3A, Bellevue, WA
11/4 Acute Pain Management | 1310 116th Avenue NE, Suite A Bellevue, WA
The seminars focus on regenerative medicine and how it offers the potential to heal damaged tissue, giving solutions and hope for people who have conditions that seem beyond repair. The process includes Regeneration & Rejuvenation.
Regenerative medicine itself isn't new, the first bone marrow and solid-organ transplants were done decades ago. Today's advances in cellular biology, immunology, and other fields have unlocked additional opportunities to refine existing regenerative therapies and develop new ones.
Regenerative medicine holds the promise of affordable healthcare solutions that heal the body from within. Rejuvenation starts after treatments.
Regenerative medicine includes stem cell therapy, platelet rich plasma (PRP) therapy, and amniotic tissue therapy. Many patients have undergone these therapies to help them heal more rapidly and get back to full activity. Regenerative medicine procedures are ideal for individuals who face ailments such as:
· Shoulder Pain
· Osteoarthritis wcj in the Knee, Hip, or Shoulder
· Tendonitis
· Rotator Cuff Tears
· Golfer & Tennis Elbow
- Hip Bursitis
· Plantar Fasciitis
· Joint & Sports Injuries
· Ligaments, Cartilage & Tendons
· Neuropathy Pain
· Other Conditions
The goal is to share information and protocols that help patients regain strength, and get back a quality of life. For more information visit http://www.stemseminarofwa.com. Seminars are Free to the Public.
Plan to go:
For media tours, or interviews please contact J. Carro, 480.495.8924 c.
About Dr. Fisk, MD, MBA and Managing Director
Acute Pain Management, PLLC - Dr. Fisk began his medical career at the VA Puget Sound Healthcare System, serving as an anesthesiologist to veterans in Seattle. There he founded and served as the director of the Division of Acute Pain and Regional Anesthesia.
Contact
J. Carro
480.495.8924
***@marketingideals.com
