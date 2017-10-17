News By Tag
Vendaxo Creates Online Marketplace for Global Sales, Purchase and Distribution of Used Machinery
Ahmedabad based start-up creates online marketplace for global sales and purchase of used industrial machinery.
Since its inception in 2017, the company has received rave reviews for addressing the concept of creating a complete ecosystem for the purchase and sale of used industrial machinery. As it is difficult to find a market that caters to used machines, Vendaxo has carved a niche for itself by providing assistance to companies located at geographically distant places. Founded by Nirat Patel and Poonam Choudhary, Vendaxo aims to empower the manufacturing sector of India and plans to become a bridge between the seller of the machinery and its buyer.
The proud founder Poonam Choudhary gives an insight on the working of Vendaxo by saying that "We assist our users in information exchange, coordination, scheduling visits and negotiation. Once the deal is finalised Vendaxo offers value added services like logistics, financing, insurance, valuation etc. through its trusted partners." According to the founders, Vendaxo can be a perfect partner for around 5 Crore SMEs in India that have buying and selling requirements of used machinery.
Vendaxo partnered with BoTree technologies (http://www.botreetechnologies.com/
Company profile:
Vendaxo is an online marketplace for sale and purchase of second-hand industrial machinery. Founded in 2016, the Ahmedabad based start-up offers used machinery to registered users spread across 20 countries. It is expected to get an exponential growth and those interested in buying or selling used machinery can contact it at https://vendaxo.com/
Page Updated Last on: Oct 17, 2017