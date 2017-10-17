 
Industry News





Vendaxo Creates Online Marketplace for Global Sales, Purchase and Distribution of Used Machinery

Ahmedabad based start-up creates online marketplace for global sales and purchase of used industrial machinery.
 
 
Vendaxo
Vendaxo
 
AHMEDABAD, India - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovation is the founding stone of start-ups! Vendaxo, an Ahmedabad based start-up has used the innovative idea of creating an online marketplace for global sales and purchase of used industrial machinery. With 1200+ registered users from 20+ countries, the company offers more than 1800 units of used machinery to clients spread across USA, Germany, Canada, Brazil, Turkey etc. Vendaxo offers used machinery from 35 diverse industries, which includes Machine tools, Electrical Equipment, Textile, Chemical & Pharma etc.

Since its inception in 2017, the company has received rave reviews for addressing the concept of creating a complete ecosystem for the purchase and sale of used industrial machinery. As it is difficult to find a market that caters to used machines, Vendaxo has carved a niche for itself by providing assistance to companies located at geographically distant places. Founded by Nirat Patel and Poonam Choudhary, Vendaxo aims to empower the manufacturing sector of India and plans to become a bridge between the seller of the machinery and its buyer.

The proud founder Poonam Choudhary gives an insight on the working of Vendaxo by saying that "We assist our users in information exchange, coordination, scheduling visits and negotiation. Once the deal is finalised Vendaxo offers value added services like logistics, financing, insurance, valuation etc. through its trusted partners." According to the founders, Vendaxo can be a perfect partner for around 5 Crore SMEs in India that have buying and selling requirements of used machinery.

To build wcj the online marketplace, Vendaxo partnered with BoTree technologies (http://www.botreetechnologies.com/), a decade old IT company that specializes in cloud computing. BoTree technologies fulfilled the technical necessities of building an online ecosystem to buy and sell second-hand machinery. It brought life to the logic behind the innovative idea and made things actually floating. With the support of BoTree Technologies, the team of Vendaxo is all set to create a benchmark for online marketplaces.

Company profile:

Vendaxo is an online marketplace for sale and purchase of second-hand industrial machinery. Founded in 2016, the Ahmedabad based start-up offers used machinery to registered users spread across 20 countries. It is expected to get an exponential growth and those interested in buying or selling used machinery can contact it at https://vendaxo.com/
End
